Judges decide finalists for Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2019

The finalists for Aberdeen’s Sports Awards can today be revealed.

After a record number of nominations across all of the categories, the judging panel met last week to pour over the entries and whittle them down to a shortlist.

Now, ahead of the ceremony at P&J Live on October 3, the Evening Express – who have taken over the awards for their 26th year – can unveil those in the running for the prizes.

The coveted Sports Achiever of the Year will be a four-way battle, so hard did the panel – which is made up of reprentatives from the EE and the Active Aberdeen Partnership – find it to separate the best and brightest of the city’s sporting talent.

Multiple world medallist sprinter Zoey Clark, who has won the prize twice before, is a finalist, as is Scotland’s football World Cup captain Rachel Corsie, Commonwealth bantamweight champion boxer Kristen Fraser and victor on golf’s European Tour David Law.

The Young Sports Achiever of the Year section was also packed with talent, but will be contested at the awards night by para-swimmer Toni Shaw, skiier Kirsty Muir and rowing team Abigail Topp and Megan Hewison.

There will also be prizes for the top student and veteran/masters/senior performers over the last 12 months.

In the Team Performance of the Year category, the final three are Aberdeen Sports Village Table Tennis Club, Merlins Gordonians Hockey Club and Cove Rangers Football Club.

A tricky task for different reasons for the judges was choosing a shortlist for the Inspiration Award.

However, they were particularly moved by the stories of Colin Wallace, Orianne Slater and Connor McConnachie.

There will also be prizes for the Club of the Year, Community Sports Project of the Year, Business Community Partner of the Year, participation and performance coaches, and volunteers – young and old.

In addition to the categories listed, there will be recognition on the night for those who have had a lifetime’s worth of impact on sport in the Granite City, from grassroots to elite levels.

There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award aimed at promoting the values of Aberdeen’s Sports Awards.

The full list of finalists is:

For more information on the ceremony, as well as category sponsorship opportunities, visit aberdeenssportsawards.co.uk