Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2020 ceremony cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

This year’s Aberdeen’s Sports Awards have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic currently wreaking havoc around the globe, and with north-east athletes in an indefinite state of lockdown with the rest of the United Kingdom, the Evening Express has taken the decision not to go ahead with the 2020 ceremony.

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, which have been under the stewardship of the Evening Express since last year, had been set to take place at P&J Live on Thursday, October 1.

The newspaper’s editor Craig Walker said efforts will now turn to delivering a bigger and better sports awards in 2021, explaining: “In light of the current coronavirus crisis, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Aberdeen’s Sports Awards due to take place in October this year.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly and, while the sports awards aim to celebrate the wealth of sporting achievements and contributions made by local athletes, volunteers and clubs, we believe cancelling the event will give the sporting community time to deal with and bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Supported by Active Aberdeen Partnership, these awards showcase the city’s sporting talent and are an important part of Aberdeen’s sporting calendar.

“We will continue to plan for bringing the sporting community together once again for a great celebration in 2021.”