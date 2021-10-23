Aberdeen’s Sports Awards: Young Coach of the Year nominee Shelley Milne puts inclusivity first

Aberdeen swim coach Shelley Milne has been nominated for Young Coach of the Year after her efforts to make the sport more inclusive.

Shelley has been swimming for as long as she can remember as she was first taken to the pool as a baby.

Swimming continued to play an important part in her life as she joined Bon Accord ASC at nine years old, but she was forced to stop competing after an injury aged only 14.

However, Shelley couldn’t be kept away from the pool long and returned to the sport six months later to start her new swimming adventure as a coach.

The 20-year-old has now been coaching for over six years and recently achieved her UKCC Level 2 Teaching Aquatics and Coaching Swimming award.

In her sessions, the coach ensures that her swimmers feel at ease in the pool as she looks to create a safe environment to learn.

She said: “When I was learning to swim and joined Bon Accord, I was such a nervous swimmer. I didn’t always enjoy the lessons and competitions.

“As a coach, I don’t want any child to feel like I did and feel as if they can’t do something.

“Every single person is able to swim, it doesn’t matter who you are or if you have additional needs. I’m there to help realise that and then support them through it.”

Swimming should be for everybody

In her role with Sport Aberdeen, Shelley coaches children with additional support needs.

She currently coaches children with physical disabilities, autism, ADHD and hearing impairments.

The Young Coach of the Year nominee believes this aspect of her role is the most rewarding.

She said: “If a parent has a child with additional support needs, they will be put into my ASN transition class and then we go from there.

“I know that some children don’t have the opportunity to be able to join a swimming club, but it’s something that I have been fighting for for a couple of years now to get more people involved.

“It’s unbelievably rewarding. I have had one child with me since he was six and he started with lessons and now he has just joined club.

“People doubted that he would be able to do it, but now he is in the pool thriving. It’s great to see where he is at now.”

The young coach is passionate about making her sport more accessible and this is reflected in her sessions as she creates a safe, inclusive and fun environment for her swimmers.

She does this by adapting training sessions to each swimmer’s needs, but makes sure that no child is made to feel as if they’re not good enough.

Shelley explained: “It’s about treating each child as an individual. I would never assume that all children are able to do the same things.

“We try to find different ways to allow them to take part so that each swimmer is doing something along the same lines.

“It means they still feel involved and that they’re a part of the club just as much as anyone else, no matter what they’re doing.”

Lockdown sessions

Covid-19 proved a challenge to swimmers all over the country as they couldn’t access pools due to lockdown restrictions.

However, Shelley adapted her coaching so she could maintain contact with her swimmers.

She started online virtual sessions over Zoom, as well as introducing fun weekly challenges that the swimmers could participate in.

The young coach believes these sessions were vital in helping everyone stay positive, despite the Covid pandemic.

She said: “The weekly challenges got everyone involved – the swimmers and the parents. We had a challenge where they had to share their favourite swimming moment so far and people sent in pictures of them pretending to dive on a trampoline and kids lying on hedges pretending to be in a race.

“It was really good fun. It was really nice to be able to keep building up a strong relationship with the swimmers.

“We wanted to make sure that they were all still connecting with each other and for the kids to see their friends regularly.”

While Shelley doesn’t coach to receive praise, she admits she was delighted to hear about her Aberdeen’s Sports Awards nomination.

She said: “I was kind of speechless. I’m extremely grateful to be nominated, I put in a lot of hard work and never expect to be recognised.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022, hosted by Eddie the Eagle, will take place at P&J Live in January.