Aberdeen’s Sports Awards: Yasmin Perry wants to be next north-east swimmer to reach world stage ahead of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Bridge of Don swimmer Yasmin Perry has watched her training partners go to huge multi-sport events – and now she wants to experience the thrill for herself at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

University of Aberdeen Performance Swim Team athlete Yasmin is part of Gregor McMillan’s stable of elite pool prospects at Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre.

In her training group have been Paralympic bronze medallist Toni Shaw, who recently left the Granite City to attend university in the Central Belt, and another Paralympian, Conner Morrison.

Their successes have focused 20-year-old butterfly specialist Yasmin’s mind on what she wants to achieve in the next year. Top of the list is Birmingham.

She said: “Obviously Commie Games is at the end of this season and I’d really like to make that.

“I’m still a bit off the times, coming off the back of what was two seasons in one, but – after having a rest and resetting – hopefully if all goes to plan I’ll be in and around or close to making the Commonwealth Games.

“I’ve trained with Toni and Conner, and been around them 24/7. Over the last year, it’s sometimes just been us four, with Gregor, in the pool, so I think just seeing them making the Paralympic Games, after it had been delayed as well, was just really good and we were all really happy for them.”

Third year exercise and health science student Yasmin has been nominated for Student Sports Achiever of the Year at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, having finished seventh in the 100-metre butterfly at the combined British Swimming Championships/British Olympic trials in April.

The successful competition drew a line under what was a strange period for many British swimmers, who had seen two seasons melt into one due to the Covid restrictions shutting swimming pools.

ASV’s cohort of elite swimmers were locked out of the pool for three months due to the rules of the first lockdown, with Yasmin among those who travelled to Knockburn Loch just to get some time in the water.

Yasmin said: “We were quite lucky as we got to train all the way through after that, even during the Christmas to April lockdown.

“British Olympic trials were in London at the start of April. We got to go to that, which was good but weird, because it was the first competition in quite a while.

“We’d been doing race simulations in training, but it wasn’t a proper competition.

“It was nice just being down in London, because it was my first time there and, although we were in a bubble going between the hotel and the pool, it was nice just to see the bit I got to see.

“I swam pretty well there, which I was really chuffed about, because the last year had been pretty tough and just different. We hadn’t really had a proper break either, because we were out the pool, but were doing heaps of stuff on land.

“It was a different season, good in some ways in that we learned a lot, but it was good to get a break at the end of last season.”

Yasmin admits it’s “nice to be nominated” in Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 after juggling further education and academia with her athletic ambitions.

She said: “First year was finding a balance between the two, because it was different. You did it yourself and there was just less, not support, but you got the work and you had to do it yourself.

“Finding my best routine around that took a while at start.

“Then last year a lot of it was online, although we were in for labs at the start.

“Because it was online, it was a lot more flexible, so in that aspect it was good because I could just fit lectures and stuff around training.

“Finding your own routine is the main thing.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022, hosted by Eddie the Eagle, takes place at the city’s P&J Live in January.

To view the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards categories and criteria, and to make a nomination, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards