Aberdeen’s Sports Awards: Lifetime achievement nominee Sandy Keith wants to make hockey accessible to all

Sandy Keith has coached hockey for club and country, but believes more needs to be done to get more young athletes to take up the sport.

He first got the hockey bug as a first year pupil at Kincorth Academy and more than 40 years later, his passion for the sport is apparent more than ever as he dedicates his time as a volunteer at Granite City Wanderers.

Sandy sought to create more opportunities for local players and was an integral part in merging Granite City Men and Aberdeen Wanderers Ladies to establish Granite City Wanderers in 2003.

The club is now one of the biggest hockey clubs in the local area with 150-200 registered members, with both the men and women’s first teams competing in the Scottish national leagues.

Sandy has been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards after giving so much of his time to the club for more than 20 years as head coach for the women’s programme, the youth coaching programme and the over-70’s team.

‘Performance or fun, hockey for everyone’

The Lifetime Achievement nominee has seen success throughout his coaching career winning leagues and promotions, but he insists his priority is to inspire people to take up the sport no matter their age or ability.

Sandy said: “Our mission statement is ‘performance or fun, hockey for everyone’ and we drive with that as much as we can. Of course we try and win, but winning is far from the main idea as being a social player is just as important.

“That has been my driving passion, to make the game available to everybody. It’s about hockey, it’s about the sport.

“We start with young kids and say to them that, whether they reach international level or not, you can be playing this game for fun until you’re 70. Our oldest member at the club is 75 and he still trains regularly.

“For me, that represents the ethos of the club.”

The hockey coach continues to dedicate so much of his time to the sport because of the impact he has helping players become better people, not just better athletes.

He added: “It’s friends and family. It’s us all coming together to enjoy the same thing and showing what we’ve learned together.

“Even if we are not the best players in the world, it’s about being able able to appreciate others and look up to them as well. Being a great player isn’t an attribute in itself, you have to be a human being and we are trying to teach them principles and responsibility.

“I remember I had an email from a grateful mum who thanked me for helping her daughter to learn so much more than just hockey. Her email mattered more to me than most things.”

External support needed

Sandy also plays an important role behind the scenes as he pursues sponsorship deals and better training facilities for the club.

However, he believes hockey needs more recognition and support from outside sources if clubs like Granite City Wanderers are to be able to maintain their success.

He explained: “If I’m honest, the council is doing very little to help it and now we’ve lost one of our training facilities as the pitch has been transferred to the Education Department, so we can’t book it at certain times or days.

“I’m struggling to find somewhere to put our primary age kids for training and we’ve had to resort to using the grass at Duthie Park, which is less than ideal.

“I’m in a terrible position now – I have to source our own funding to lay a pitch if I want the sport to develop in the local area.”

Having first taken up hockey in school, Sandy believes children don’t have the same opportunities now that he did as the sport isn’t featured in enough P.E. curriculums outside of private education.

He said: “For us, we need to give people the opportunity to play hockey, but it’s difficult for us to do that if the sport isn’t being played in schools. It’s difficult for young people to play a sport that they don’t see.

“I understand there are difficulties, but if the council is serious about producing sport for all, then they need to be understanding of what exactly that means.

“But even with these issues, it doesn’t take away from the desire for the sport, and standing on the sidelines watching the youngsters on a Saturday or Sunday is always the key thing for me.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022, hosted by Eddie the Eagle, will take place at P&J Live in January.