Aberdeen’s Sports Awards: High jumper James Macgregor, 56, targeting age-group world championships after breaking Scottish record

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards nominee James Macgregor is targeting the age-group world championships after being ranked inside the global top-10 for the over-55 high jump.

Jim has been put forward for the Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year prize at January’s Evening Express-organised celebration of Granite City sporting success.

The 56-year-old competes in the high jump bracket for athletes aged between 55 and 60.

Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club member Jim is already the Scottish record holder in the over-55 category – after jumping 1 metre 61 centimetres.

While he is determined to set further new domestic marks once he reaches over-60, over-65 and so on, he also still has remaining goals in the over-55 category, including a trip to worlds.

Oil and gas industry supply chain manager Jim – who was ranked ninth on the planet for his age group last season – qualified for the global event last year, but was robbed of his chance to travel to Canada due to Covid.

The 6ft 3in athlete said: “When I came back last season I got the Scottish record for over-55s during lockdown when competitions opened, then I managed to equal it again this season. That’s my proudest achievement.

“I was Scottish champion this year as well and also got a silver at the British championships.

“With masters you go up every five years, so I want to set the Scottish record at the (over-)60 age group. I’m always looking to get Scottish record and club records, and medal at championships

“I was supposed to be going to the world championships last year in Toronto, but wasn’t able to go due to Covid – that’s my next target, to go to a world championships.”

St Andrews native Jim rediscovered high jumping at the age of 45, having been involved in it as a teenager in Fife and even winning a Scottish schools silver medal.

The athlete, who moved to the north-east in 1995 and is based in Inverurie, revealed his motivation for getting back involved was Aberdeen Sports Village opening up in the Granite City.

Having once again added high jump to his athletic pursuits, Jim decided to focus exclusively on the sport at the age of 50, saying: “That’s when I joined Liz’s performance squad, who are predominantly school age or students.

“It’s another thing I enjoy about it – when you’re training with younger folk, you completely switch off from all the stresses of work.”

Like all athletes, Jim’s training was turned on its head by the Covid crisis.

However, despite his age, he was determined to maintain his levels, adding: “There was no access to landing mats or bars.

“It was about finding new ways to train. There’s an old running track in Inverurie so I did my training there right throughout the winter and did run ups without jumping.

“It was improvising all the time and trying to find new ways. I bought some equipment so I could it myself, rather than use the Aberdeen Sports Village facilities.

“Things started opening up and 18-and-unders could train again, but – because I’m well over that – I had to wait until the end of May. I think I went November to May without any access to facilities.

“But my coach, Liz Hewitson, would come out to Inverurie to meet and stuff as well when the restrictions allowed.

“I was genuinely surprised how it all came back. I think a lot of it’s muscle memory. I was expecting to have a big dip and then build it up again, but I wasn’t far off where I was before lockdown, so I was really pleased.”

Jim and the other nominees will find out if they’ve been successful at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 – the first ceremony for two years – which takes place at the city’s P&J Live in January.

