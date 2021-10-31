Aberdeen’s Sports Awards: Electronics giants Samsung are headline sponsors for 2022 celebration of Granite City sporting achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards: Electronics giants Samsung are headline sponsors for 2022 celebration of Granite City sporting achievement

By Ryan Cryle
31/10/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022 takes place at P&J Live in January.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022 takes place at P&J Live in January.

Samsung Electronics UK can be revealed as the headline sponsors for Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022.

The awards, which aim to celebrate the wealth of sporting achievements and contributions made by local athletes, volunteers and clubs, return for the first time in two years – with the ceremony at P&J Live on January 20. 

There’s plenty to recognise, with a bumper nomination window of January 2020 to September 2021 to account for the period missed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A scaled-up Aberdeen’s Sports Awards required big-name sponsors, and we’re delighted to announce Samsung have thrown their weight behind the event.

Dave Robertson, country manager (Scotland) for professional display solutions, Samsung Electronics UK, said: “Samsung Electronics UK are delighted to be headline sponsors for the 2022 edition of the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards.

“For me, the opportunity to support such a wonderful, community-focused event which celebrates the city’s world-renowned wealth of sporting talent, and acknowledges the many facilities, clubs, coaches and volunteers who enable participation across the city, was one that excited me enormously.

“Aberdeen is a fantastic sporting city, and this showcase evening offers a unique opportunity to let the stars of both today and tomorrow shine, and celebrate the fantastic hard work – much of it normally going relatively unnoticed behind the scenes – that goes in to continuing to drive Aberdeen’s rich and diverse sporting excellence.

“Many years ago I was a student in Aberdeen, and it is always a pleasure to return to a city with such a thriving community spirit, and one in which voluntary organisations, education institutions and businesses collaborate so effectively as a result.

“All of these play such a vital role in the success of sports – from grassroots right through to professional level, and having so many representatives across all three areas under one roof for a community event demonstrates that very effectively.”

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards last took place in October 2019, with a host of individuals and organisations recognised.

Mr Robertson pointed to the sporting pursuits of his three children as another factor which helped him see the value of Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, adding: “As a parent of three children currently loving their continued education across gymnastics, football, tennis and swimming, the role of volunteers in grassroots sport can never be recognised highly enough.

“All of my children started their sporting educations with the aid of volunteers, as will so many in the room on January 20, and the commitment and drive these individuals and organisations demonstrate daily is something we at Samsung value at our core, and are immensely proud to help Aberdeen showcase and celebrate in such tremendous fashion.

“It has been a delight to see live events returning with such a bang in the last few months as the Covid recovery eases, and nowhere hosts them better than Aberdeen. Long may that continue!”

For more information on Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, which are organised by the Evening Express with support from the Active Aberdeen Partnership – including details on category sponsorship – click here.