Aberdeen’s Sports Awards: Athletics coach Rachel Watson turned to YouTube to keep kids active during lockdown

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards nominee Rachel Watson took inspiration from fitness celebrity Joe Wicks as she continued to coach athletics to children during lockdown.

Student Rachel – who on behalf of Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club runs five sessions a week, including for kids and participants with disabilities, as well as school holiday camps – has been put forward for the Community/Participation Coach of the Year prize.

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing in-person coaching at times during the last year-and-a-half, Rachel, with help from mum Ruth – who is Aberdeen AAC’s pathways manager – took to YouTube to deliver her sessions, which are designed to both entertain youngsters and engage them in exercise.

Rachel said: “I thought it was a shame some of them wouldn’t be able to continue, and it would be quite important to continue their training and I know some of them struggle to get out of the house otherwise. Some of them don’t have other hobbies.

“Athletics is just it for them and then I seen Joe Wicks doing all these videos and was like: ‘It can be done, and it can be done in this way. So, I’ll have a go at that.'”

Rachel not only planned the coaching videos, but filmed, edited and published them herself.

The variety of Rachel’s coaching work every week, much of which is voluntary, has seen her mentor participants aged from two all the way up to 50, although she points to 8-12-year-olds as her favourite age group to coach.

Having started coaching at just 14 while living in the central belt, she kept it up after the family moved the Granite City due her dad’s job with Aberdeen City Council in 2015.

Still developing her skills, the city centre-based student also recently learned how to coach frame running – an athletics event for children and adults with disabilities.

Asked what motivates her to take on increasing coaching commitments, despite also studying for a postgraduate qualification in primary teaching, Rachel said: “I’ve grown up doing athletics and I guess I just enjoy helping people. Then I keep the taking on different types of coaching I guess because I like the challenge of it and learning a bit more about it.

“Connections are brought over (between sessions for different age groups and abilities, but it’s also quite different and learning as you do it – trial and error. I’ve found that to be quite interesting.”

On balancing her time, Rachel – whose undergraduate studies were in sport development and coaching – added: “I guess, because I’m a bit older – it’s a postgraduate course I’m doing now – and I’ve got more experience of how to handle uni, I’ve found it easier to manage my time and manage myself.

“It’s tricky sometimes with practice, but they say the busier you are, the easier it is to take on other things.”

Rachel and the other nominees will find out if they’ve been successful at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022, the first ceremony for two years – which takes place at the city’s P&J Live in January.

To view the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards categories and criteria, and to make a nomination, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards