Aberdeen’s Sports Awards are back – and it’s time to nominate deserving Granite City athletes, teams, coaches, volunteers and clubs

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards are back – with the 2022 ceremony set shine a light on those who have contributed to Granite City sport once again.

The awards, which have been under the stewardship of the Evening Express since 2018, last took place in October 2019.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony set for P&J Live on October 1, 2020 was called off.

However, with sport at both the grassroots and elite levels having now returned to something closer to normality – at long last – Aberdeen’s Sports Awards will return to the city’s state-of-the-art exhibition and conference centre on January 20 next year.

Nominations for 16 categories, from Community Sports Project of the Year and Inspiration Award, to Club of the Year and Sport Achiever of the Year, are now open.

Due to the absence of the event from the calendar for close to two years, entries for the 2022 awards will be based on achievements from January 2020 to September this year, which we hope will allow us to recognise all of the achievements during the pandemic period.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce Aberdeen’s Sports Awards will return in January, with the awards last taking place in October 2019.

“It was not an easy decision to put the awards into cold storage for two years, however, the coronavirus pandemic and its impact at grassroots and elite levels alike made it impossible for a lot of sport to take place, let alone these awards celebrating Granite City athletic achievements.

“In recent months, we have seen sport across Aberdeen bounce back from Covid-19 shutdowns, with our athletes also performing on the world stage at events like the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and this gives us confidence the awards ceremony in January will be able to go ahead.

“The sports awards aim to celebrate the wealth of sporting achievements and contributions made by local athletes, volunteers and clubs, so I’d encourage you to nominate all of those people and organisations you think are deserving of recognition before October’s deadline.

“Supported by Active Aberdeen Partnership, these awards showcase the city’s sporting talent and are an important part of Aberdeen’s calendar – and we’re looking forward to bringing the sporting community together again at the start of next year.”

The last time Aberdeen’s Sports Awards took place Scotland Women’s National Football Team captain Rachel Corsie was the big winner, scooping the Sports Achiever of the Year prize on the night, while Aberdeen Athletics Club were named Club of the Year.

Young Sports Achiever of the Year went to city para-swimmer Toni Shaw, who recently took a bronze medal in her Paralympic Games debut.

Another athlete who starred for Team GB in Tokyo, sprinter Zoey Clark, was the Sports Achiever of the Year winner in both 2017 and 2018, while para-cycling icon Neil Fachie – who claimed his second Paralympic gold this summer – is another Aberdonian who has won multiple times at the city’s sports awards.

To view the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards categories and criteria, and to make a nomination, visit: www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeensportsawards