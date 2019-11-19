Aberdeen’s Shaw nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Aberdeen para-swimmer Toni Shaw has been nominated for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Albyn School pupil Toni, 16, won six medals at her debut World Para-swimming Championships earlier in 2019 and is tipped to compete for Team GB at the Tokyo Paralympics next year.

Shaw came to prominence in Scotland last year as the youngest member of the nation’s Commonwealth Games team for Gold Coast 2018.

The other nominees are:

Charlie Aldridge (Cycling)

Caitlin Beevers (Rugby)

Sky Brown (Skateboarding)

Caroline Dubois (Boxing)

Josh Hill (Golf)

Bethany Paull (Gymnastics)

Aaliyah Powell (Taekwondo)

Ottile Robinson-Shaw (Canoeing)

Maisie Summers-Newton (Para-swimming)

The winner of the gong will be announced at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards and will go on to attend BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Aberdeen on December 15.