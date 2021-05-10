Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister says Richmond Djarbeng has ‘stirred the hornets’ nest’ after barbs in Ghanaian press

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister will face Richmond Djarbeng in a rematch later this month after the Ghanaian fighter called him out in the press.

McAllister defeated former WBA Pan-African title holder Djarbeng in October 2019 when the Ghanaian quit after the second round.

Multi-weight champion McAllister thought he had heard the last of Djarbeng after that comprehensive victory in a PBC title fight.

However, Djarbeng recently claimed in the Ghanaian press he was suffering from broken fingers when facing McAllister.

He called for the chance to “prove to the world” he is “too big and strong” for McAllister when fully fit with a rematch in either Aberdeen or Ghana.

When McAllister read the interview, he fired off a contract offer to Djarbeng’s management calling for their client to “put up or shut up”.

Djarbeng signed and now they will go head to head for a second time at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday May 29.

The rematch will be broadcast live on FiteTV.

McAllister said: “Djarbeng was shouting his mouth off and I wasn’t going to hide from him.

“To be honest it threw me a little when Djarbeng challenged me in the Ghana press, because no member of his team or management had contacted me.

“However, he stirred the hornets’ nest with his comments and now I am ready to sting him.

“I contacted his management team with an offer to come over for the rematch.

“It was a case of put up or shut up.

“Now the fight is on.

“I will take the rematch a few rounds, so that I can showcase my talents to my fans then I will take him out again.”

Djarbeng, 31-4-1 (25ko) is a former West African Union welterweight champion and recently secured a points defeat of Zakaria Salifu in his home city of Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

McAllister fought in Accra in March this year and secured the Ghanaian national title with a third round stoppage of home fighter Korley Collison.

The 38-year-old Aberdonian says he was eligible to fight for the Ghanaian title as he has citizenship due to charity work in the African nation.

Djarbeng issues a challenge from Ghana

His fight in Accra must have rekindled memories for Djarbeng of his defeat in the Granite City 18 months earlier.

Djarbeng had said in the Ghana press: “I want to prove to the world I can beat McAllister.

“He isn’t big enough or strong enough at the weight to beat me when I’m fully prepared to fight.

“I would fight him again in his home city and am also ready for him if he wants to fight me in Ghana.

“I hope he would not hide from me and give me this opportunity to come and redeem myself and get the win I deserve as he knows I’m too big and strong for him.”

McAllister responded immediately by firing off the contract offer for a showdown at super-welterweight.

McAllister anticipating an all action fight – finally

The Aberdeen fighter admits he was disappointed with Djarbeng’s performance in their original bout as the Ghanaian has a reputation as a front-foot heavy hitter.

He expects Djarbeng to go on the attack from the opening bell.

McAllister said: “I was disappointed in Djarbeng’s performance in our fight because it seemed he did not turn up on the night.

“In preparation for that fight we were waiting for his big right hand to come in because we knew that was the shot Djarbeng likes to throw.

“He didn’t do that, so maybe there was something he didn’t disclose leading up to the fight.

“I expect him to come out all guns blazing with fireworks from the first bell.

“That is one of the reasons I gave him that option to fight again, because I thought he would come over for a proper scrap the last time.

“Hopefully we get that this time.”

Billed as “Let Battle Commence IV”, the event on May 29 will be the latest instalment of a series developed to provide professional boxing competition created for television during the global pandemic.

Also confirmed on the bill is Aberdeen’s PBC/WBU International super-lightweight champion Nathan Beattie, who will face Michael Kelly.

Aberdeen’s Craig Dick faces Tomas Vaicickas, while Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional outing against Belfast’s Darren Burns.

Let Battle Commence – The Lionesses on Saturday April 24 made history as the first all-female professional boxing event in Europe.