Aberdeen’s John Docherty in search of six KOs from six

Undefeated John Docherty has vowed to extend his 100% stoppage run to six straight knock-outs tonight.

The 21-year-old super middleweight prospect is set to face 27-year old southpaw Darryl Sharp at Exhibition Centre, Liverpool.

Trained as an amateur at Aberdeen-based Byron Boxing club, Docherty has exploded into the pro ranks with five knock-outs in his first five fights.

Three stoppages came in the opening round with the other two opponents going as far as the second before capitulating.

Docherty took just eight seconds in his debut pro fight to stop Jordan Latimer last October.

Ominously for his opponent in Liverpool he aims to deliver his most impressive knock-out tonight as he moves closer to a title shot.

Docherty said: “If I can get six fights and six knock-outs I will definitely put my name out there.

“I am looking to produce a very strong performance in Liverpool.

“I am looking for another knock-out and want to make it my best yet.”

Docherty has been in a training camp with trainer Tony Sims in preparation for tonight’s fight.

He will fight on the undercard of the vacant World Boxing Organisation Inter-Continental middleweight title clash between Anthony Fowler and Brian Rose.

Docherty said: “Training has gone well and this is probably the best camp I have had.

“I feel in great shape and can’t wait to get into the ring and fight in Liverpool.”

Having won bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth games, Docherty signed on as a professional for respected Matchroom Boxing.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has predicted a bright future for Docherty and is overseeing his progress to an expected title tilt.

With his devastating heavy hands and quick combinations Docherty has quickly gained a reputation as an exciting fighter.

He has rapidly moved up the billing on boxing cards.

Hearn said: “Docherty is a major problem for a lot of people.

“He is fearless and devastating.

“Docherty is electric in that when he hurts an opponent he is absolutely desperate to get them out of there.

“He is very heavy handed, very exciting to watch and a real future star from Scotland.”

On signing for Hearn last summer Docherty relocated to Essex to work under the guidance of trainer Sims.

He is training at the same gym used by three-weight world champion and fellow Scot Ricky Burns as well as Conor Benn and Olympian Joe Cordina.

“Eddie (Hearn) thinks I am going to go far and knows I can punch hard,” said Docherty.

“However, I will also show everyone I have boxing skills and that I not only punch hard – I have a very good boxing brain as well.

“I need to get someone in front of me who can stand up to my power because I have been knocking everyone out.

“Every time I hit someone clean they are feeling it. “It is just a case of facing someone who can hold up to that.

“When I go and show everyone my boxing ability as well, Eddie Hearn will have another box ticked off.”