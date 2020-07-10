Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh makes it two wins in a row on Rose Ladies Series

Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh made it back-to-back wins on the Rose Ladies Series by claiming victory in the first ever women’s professional golf tournament held at Royal St George’s.

The 27-year-old had described last week’s success at The Buckinghamshire as the best of her professional career.

And Dryburgh’s fine form continued as she edged out playing partners Georgia Hall and Charley Hull in windy conditions in Kent.

She held her nerve over the closing stretch to card a one-under-par 69 to win the top prize of £5,000.

Dryburgh, Hall and Hull were all one under through 15 before Hall bogeyed the 16th while Hull birdied to move clear at the summit.

Hull then finished bogey-bogey, which included a missed four-foot putt at the last that would have taken the tournament to a play-off.

Pars on 17 and 18 were enough for Dryburgh to take the title and another major confidence boost ahead of returning to LPGA Tour action.

Dryburgh said: “I bogeyed the first unfortunately, but after that I was really consistent.

“The last two holes were playing very long and I was hitting 3-wood into the last two, so it was playing very tough and I was glad to get the win in the end.”

Elsewhere, there was a strong Scottish contingent near the top of the leaderboard as the European Tour made its return at the Austrian Open yesterday.

Joost Luiten leads the way by a stroke after opening with a seven-under 65 but Scottish duo Marc Warren and Craig Howie are in hot pursuit and only a shot behind.

Connor Syme is also well-placed in tied fourth position after a five-under 67. The Drumoig golfer was six under through 10 holes before making his solitary bogey of the day at the 11th and parring his way home.

Luiten was strongly fancied this week, having won the event in 2013 and having never finished outside the top 10 at Diamond Country Club in his past four starts.

Meldrum House’s Chris Robb is sitting tied 88th after a one-over 73.

Meanwhile, golfers in Scotland can now play in groups of up to four with no restrictions, provided they adhere to the Scottish Government’s physical distancing rules.

Face coverings must, however, be worn by members of the public when they enter pro shops.

Golf clubs may offer indoor hospitality from Wednesday, subject to physical distancing and appropriate hygiene procedures.