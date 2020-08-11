Aberdeen’s Gemma Dryburgh aims to keep her foot on the gas for Scottish Open battle

Gemma Dryburgh can’t wait to renew her acquaintance with The Renaissance Club this week.

Aberdonian Gemma is in the form of her life after winning back-to-back Justin Rose Ladies Series events before recording her first top 10 finish on the LPGA Tour.

Gemma finished joint-sixth behind American Danielle Kang in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Toledo, Ohio to earn a $25,000 cheque.

Now Gemma is hoping to take advantage of an invitation from sponsors Aberdeen Standard Investments when she plays in this week’s Scottish Open in North Berwick from Thursday until Sunday.

Next week Gemma will head to Ayrshire to tee off in the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon.

Former Curtis Cup player Gemma, 27, said: “I’m really looking forward to this week.

“I always look forward to the Scottish Open every year, playing links golf and in front of the Scottish crowds.

“Unfortunately, we won’t have the crowds this year due to Covid-19, but it will still be great to play in Scotland again.

“I played the Renaissance last year and loved it.

“I probably had one of my career-best rounds on the second day shooting one under in 30mph winds and horizonal rain.

“I ended up being on the wrong side of the draw that day and missed the cut by one shot, so hopefully I will have more luck this year.

“I am still on a real high after my two Rose Series wins and my top 10 finish in the States.

“It has been a fun spell of golf and I’m taking all the confidence I’ve gathered into this week.

“I love links golf and playing in the wind, so hopefully I can use that to my advantage.

“My preparation has been perfect.

“I had two weeks of practice during my two-week quarantine spell when I arrived in the States and then I’ve played two weeks of tournament golf.

“The first week I played really well. In the second – at the Marathon LPGA Classic – I didn’t quite make the putts and missed the cut by one.

“But it did give me the opportunity to have the next couple of days to sharpen everything up before travelling to Scotland on Sunday.

“It was ideal to have a few days’ rest before two big weeks of golf in Scotland.

“A real bonus is my regular caddie Paul Heselden, from England, has come over with me. He has been with me since the Q Series two years ago and his help is invaluable.

“We also travelled over on a charter flight directly into Edinburgh on Sunday night, so it was great to avoid the commercial flights during these strange times.”

Gemma will be joined at the Renaissance by six other Scots – Michele Thomson, Catriona Matthew, Carly Booth, Kelsey Macdonald, Kylie Henry and Alison Muirhead.