Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor to meet two-weight world champion Carl Frampton on Saturday in fight which could ‘change his life’

Aberdeen super featherweight Darren Traynor has landed the “fight of a lifetime” with a bout against ring legend Carl Frampton.

Traynor, 33, has been drafted in as a late replacement to face former two-weight world champion Frampton on Saturday.

Frampton’s original opponent, Vahram Vardanyan of Latvia, pulled out of the BT televised bout due to visa issues.

Traynor, aka Trayn Wreck, was on standby for the bout and has stepped in for a high-profile showdown where victory could propel him into the big time.

David McAllister Jr, Traynor’s trainer and manager, said: “To go in with a two-weight world champion is the chance of a lifetime. If Darren wins, the world opens up for him.

“This could be the fight that changes Darren’s life forever.”

Traynor, 16 wins (seven knockouts) and three losses (three knockouts), has experienced televised fights.

He lost to Ryan Walsh in a British featherweight title fight in January 2016 and to James Tennyson in a WBA International super featherweight title bout in August 2017.

McAllister said: “Against Walsh it was an exciting fight, and Darren wobbled Tennyson.

“The phone doesn’t ring for Darren very often, which shows they are worried and know he has the skills.”

Frampton – 27 wins (15 knockouts) and two defeats – was hoping to face reigning champion Jamel Herring in Belfast in June for the WBO super-featherweight world title.

However, the pandemic paused negotiations for that title bout.

Frampton aims to face Herring later in the year.

McAllister said: “No one expects Darren to win but we have a plan and have been working on things.

“The size is on Darren’s side.”