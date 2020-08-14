Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor has no nerves ahead of bout against two-weight world champion Carl Frampton

Aberdeen’s Darren Traynor insists he has no nerves for the fight of his life against ring legend Carl Frampton.

The 33-year-old will face former two-time world champion Frampton live on BT Sport tomorrow night.

Traynor had been training on stand-by for five weeks in case Frampton’s original opponent encountered problems with a visa or the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frampton’s management company MTK Global had placed Traynor on alert in case of a cancellation.

That call came at the weekend when original opponent Vahram Vardanyan was forced to withdraw due to visa problems.

Having been in a training camp in anticipation, three-weight Scottish champion Traynor is ready to go against Frampton over 10 rounds at lightweight.

Traynor said: “I am getting used to these big fights now.

“I am feeling really good, relaxed and ready to get in the ring and do the business.

“I am going to go into the ring confident in myself and with the belief that I can beat him.

“I have a gameplan set out.

“I am going to use my size and strength as I am naturally a bigger person.”

Traynor has the big fight experience, having faced Ryan Walsh in a British featherweight title clash in January 2016.

In October the following year, Traynor faced James Tennyson for the WBA International Super Featherweight title.

Traynor lost the fights, televised live on Sky Sports, by stoppage but rocked both.

For both bouts Traynor fought in his opponent’s homeland, facing 6,000 hostile fans when going against Tennyson in Belfast.

This time there will be no supporters in the behind-closed-door event.

Traynor said: “Not having supporters can work to my advantage. It will just be myself and Frampton in the ring.

“I aim to go out and let my hands do the talking.”

Frampton aims to face reigning champion Jamel Herring for the WBO super-featherweight world title later this year.

Legendary promoter Bob Arum said that world title fight will be in the USA in November. Should Traynor upset the odds, surely he will then rocket into contention for a title shot – or a Frampton rematch at least.

Traynor said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for me. I am ready.”