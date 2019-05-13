Aberdeen’s Clark: World Relays final was ‘perfect’ moment for Great Britain to experiment with line-up

Zoey Clark says Great Britain’s women’s 4x400m relay team thought their final in Yokohama was a “perfect opportunity” to experiment.

Aberdonian Clark and team-mates Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen and Amy Allcock placed sixth at the IAAF World Relays in Japan.

They had qualified for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha later this year with their heats performance, where they were third fastest.

So the decision was made to switch-up the normal order for the final.

Clark, often first off, ran the penultimate lap of the final, where Poland held off the United States to claim gold.

Italy were third.

Clark said: “Coming here the aim for all of our relay teams was to qualify for Doha.

“We managed to do that in the heats, so we thought it was the perfect opportunity to play around with the order a bit and let people run legs they don’t normally do, just to see what happens.

“Really, there’s no pressure.

“Although it would’ve been nice to come away with a higher position, we need to experiment and this was a great time to do it.”

Meanwhile, Britain took bronze in the men’s 4x100m.

The quartet of CJ Ujah, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Adam Gemili and Nethaneel Mitchell-Black finished behind Brazil (38.05) and the USA (38.07) with their time of 38.15.

However, despite failing to win as reigning world champions, there was no negativity from the British athletes.

Ujah said: “I am proud of these guys. We came out here and put in two good performances.

“We can’t complain and now we move on from it.

“There was no pressure. This is the first time this year that we have all got together properly. It is the start of a long season.”

Aikines-Aryeetey added: “We were excited to come here, we were excited to come together as a team and we have gone out, represented our country, which is so important to us and we have come away with third.

“It is a process. We are doing things here to make things right for our future. World Championships, Olympics – that’s the main aim for us.”

The men’s 4x400m team of Rabah Yousif, Dwayne Cowan, Martyn Rooney and Cameron Chalmers came fifth in their final.