Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark has won the British Indoor 400m title in Birmingham.

Clark, 24, won the final in a time of 52.85 and will now surely be part of Team GB for March’s European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

Eilidh Doyle had qualified for the final in 52.75, but left herself too much to do at the halfway stage.

Laviai Nelson had led going into the home straight, but Clark came through for the win.

