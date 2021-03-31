Aberdeen to host Europe’s first all-female boxing event

Aberdeen will host Europe’s first all-female boxing event with a behind closed door card next month.

Multiple-weight champion Lee McAllister will promote the event at the city’s Northern Hotel on Saturday April 24 which will be broadcast globally on Fite TV.

Four previous ABA (England national amateur) champions have already been confirmed for the event, which is also set to be overseen by an all female team of officials.

McAllister insists the ground-breaking event, which will be closed door due to coronavirus restrictions, will be the first of many all female cards in the Granite City and beyond that he will promote.

McAllister said: “I want to put female boxers in the spot-light and this will be the first all female card in Europe.

“There have only been a couple of female boxers such as Katie Taylor (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBU lightweight world champion) receiving attention with everyone else down the pecking order.

“Female boxing does not get the credit it deserves.

“Women are putting themselves through the same graft and training camps as men.

“They are putting in the same sacrifice and deserve not just the chance to fight, but also to be given the same opportunities, recognition and exposure as males.

“I aim to put the full focus on female boxing rather than have a night with six male bouts and one female bout.

“The hope is that can be built up into three or four all-female boxing shows per year.

“When restrictions ease, we can maybe expand that from seven fights up to 10 per show.”

The all-female event will be under the auspices of the British and Irish Boxing Authority.

Aberdeen has already been at the forefront of women’s boxing in Scotland.

In November 2018, Aberdeen’s Kristen Fraser topped a pro bill in the Granite City when securing Commonwealth title glory.

In defeating Malawi’s Ellen Simwaka, who quit on her stool after the fifth round, Fraser became Scotland’s first Commonwealth champion.

Already confirmed for the seven fight all-female card at the Northern Hotel next month is super-flyweight Nicola Hopewell (two wins, 0 losses), who is a four-time ABA champion and boxed for England.

Five-time ABA champion Hollie Towl will also compete at super-flyweight with former GB squad member Ellie Coulson, a three time ABA champion, fighting at middleweight.

Also confirmed is former GB squad member and three-time ABA champion Angelica Finch, who will box at middleweight.

McAllister said: “I am really excited about this event and we already have four great boxers confirmed.

“All four boxers so far confirmed are from Yorkshire and are from Cris Boyle’s pro-box gym.

“We are looking for sponsors and there will be worldwide television broadcast for this as well as it will be on Fite TV and is part of a group that will show it globally.”