Aberdeen skipper Joe Lewis signs on as Newmachar Golf Club ambassador and reveals which Don has the best swing

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis will “promote golf to people of all ages and abilities” after signing on as Newmachar’s club ambassador.

Dons skipper Lewis, a 12.5 handicapper, was delighted to be offered the role after becoming acquainted with the Hawkshill and Swailend courses, saying: “It’s great to be able to support a local golf course, and I love going there.

“I was a member at Newmachar last year, so I know the place and a lot of people who play there, so it’s a perfect fit.

“I love my golf, so to become an ambassador is something I am really pleased about and proud of.”

He added: “I really enjoy the courses.

“Hawkshill is a bit more of a test, especially the way I play, which is not always the straightest of golf! Newmachar is a great club with a great set-up and I’m really pleased to be able to promote it and encourage as many people to get down there as possible.”

Lewis, who has also been using Newmachar’s practice facilities and junior coaching to get his five-year-old son Lenny into the game, revealed golf is a hobby shared by many members of the Aberdeen squad and playing staff – with mixed results.

“There is a good group at the club, and we have the odd squad golf day through the season when the time is right,” he said. “When the games die down or there’s an international break we’ll get a group of us together and we’ll have a golf day, so perhaps there will be the opportunity to get the boys down to Newmachar and have a day there.

“The staff have a good group among them.

“I’ve had a few games with (goalkeeping coach) Gordon Marshall, while (head of medical and football science) Adam Stokes is a member at Newmachar and is a good golfer; they both play off 5 or 6.

“In terms of the players, being a big strong lad Andrew Considine strikes a good ball, but he has a lovely swing as well. I think he played a lot when he was younger.

Dean Campbell, who is also a member at Newmachar, is a lefty and a good player, while Shay Logan loves a game, but I try to avoid him as much as possible – I can’t deal with the ear-ache!

“There is a good group of golfers, as well as some who come for the social bit and have a whack around. The gaffer plays a bit as well.

“(Assistant manager) Tony Docherty is terrible, but he’ll tell you he’s amazing. Again you don’t want him in your group for the amount he talks during a round!”

Newmachar Golf Club committee chairman Gordon Angus said: “Joe will be a familiar face to many around the club, and we are delighted to have him on-board as club ambassador.

“He already knows what the club has to offer to adults and juniors, and to have someone of Joe’s stature share the club’s values in promoting golf to people of all ages and abilities is great.

“We are thrilled to have his support.”