Aberdeen ring star in vow after ‘fluke’ win

Wrestlezone’s Crusher Craib today warned Connor Inglis he will be gunning for revenge after his shock defeat to the rising ring star.

The duo are both in action in Inverurie tonight in separate matches but Craib insists that may not stop him from facing off against his rival yet again.

Craib is still seething after losing to Wrestlezone Academy graduate Inglis at Battle of the Nations in August.

Inglis’ hard-fought victory was the latest episode of a long-running feud between the duo that could boil over yet again at Inverurie Town Hall.

Craib said: “At Battle of the Nations I beat the living daylights out of Connor Inglis and had him in the middle of the ring, slapping him about.

“However, Connor beat me with a fluke victory, jumping over the top of my head and trapping my shoulders to the ground.

“I will be seeing Connor at Inverurie.”

Craib will tonight face Blue Thunder while Inglis will face off against Alan Sterling.

Inglis’ last match ended with interference from Craib and he cannot discount a repeat.

Meanwhile, former Wrestlezone tag-team champions The Rejected will battle Ryan Riley and Bradley Evans of Foundation of the Future.

The Rejected challenged Riley and Evans to a showdown as bad blood boiled over from a recent match at Balmedie.

Having faced Riley and Zach Dynamite at Balmedie two weeks ago, Evans interfered and joined his Foundation team-mates against The Rejected. Kaden Garrick raced in to help The Rejected.

Mikkey Vago of The Rejected said: “Yet again the Foundation of the Future used an extra man to beat us down so it was three on two. I am sick of it.”

The Rejected’s Chris Archer warned it is time for this feud to be settled in Inverurie tonight.

Archer said: “Kaden Garrick, as much as we don’t like him, he did help us out at Balmedie.

“At Inverurie we have a tag-team match against Evans and Riley to settle it once and for all.”

Another hangover from Balmedie is the ill feeling between Garrick and Dynamite. That will also come to a head tonight in Inverurie as the wrestlers go to battle in the VIP match.

Garrick said: “Dynamite keeps hiding but let’s see if he is man enough to step up to the plate.

“Dynamite keeps saying I am not the person I used to be but I am now starting to become that person again.

“Foundation of the Future are driving me to that, especially Dynamite.

“I am coming for Dynamite.”

In the other matches Undisputed champion Damien will face Dino Del Monte in a non-title bout.

It is Damien’s final match before defending his title against Austin Osiris at Halloween Hijinx later this month.

Mr P faces Caleb Valhalla and, in the biggest fight of his career, Mauler Murphy fights Scotty Swift.

Doors will open at 6.30pm for VIP ticket holders and 7pm for general.