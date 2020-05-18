Aberdeen-raised Scotland rugby international Ruaridh Jackson retires

Aberdeen-raised Scotland rugby international Ruaridh Jackson has announced his retirement.
Versatile back Jackson, 32, who attended Robert Gordon’s College before embarking on an elite club rugby career at Glasgow Warriors, Wasps and Harlequins, revealed his decision on Instagram, having returned to Scotstoun for a second spell in 2017.
He said: “It is not the fairytale ending I may have dreamt about, but I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of my 14-year (career).
“I have achieved more than I could ever have dreamed of, but it is now time to embrace a new challenge.
“I have been so fortunate to live out my childhood dream of playing rugby not just professionally, but for my country.
“It has been a journey that has allowed me to travel the world, make some incredible friends and without doubt has given me some of the happiest days of my life.
“I have played at some amazing clubs, Wasps, Harlequins and of course two stints at Glasgow Warriors, which will always hold a special place in my heart.
“The supporters at all these clubs have been immense and will be one of the things I will miss most.
“There are many people that have helped me along the way, from school and mini rugby coaches.”
Jackson, who thanked his management, as well as family and his wife Kirstin, added: “Throughout my playing career I have learnt a lot about how to improve my performance and the importance to me of teamwork, accountability, communication and thriving under pressure.
“Within team culture there is an emphasis placed on the value of relationships and this, along with hard work will always be the foundation of how I move forward as well as understanding that it’s important to be true to myself every single day.”
Jackson – who earned 33 Scotland caps and was last in the squad during the Six Nations in 2019 – suggested he would turn his focus to his Garden Shed drinks company.
