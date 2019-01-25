Aberdeen paracyclist Fachie breaks tandem B 1km time trial world record … again

Aberdeen paracyclist Neil Fachie has once again broken the world record in the men’s tandem B 1km time trial with partner Matt Rotherham.

Multiple Paralympic, world and Commonwealth medallist Fachie’s time of 59.278 at the British Track Championships in Manchester was also the fastest 1km time trial at sea level – including all para-cycling and able-bodied disciplines.

The time and win continue Fachie and Rotherham’s remarkable start to 2019.

They had already broken the world record – unofficially, as anti-doping bodies weren’t present – at the Manchester Paracycling International on January 12, where they recorded a time of 59.422.

The paracycling international was the first qualifying event for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

Fachie is desperate to secure a Team GB place for the Games in Japan, having lost his kilo title from the London 2012 Games at Rio 2016.

Of his latest quickfire time, Fachie tweeted: “BOOM! Fastest ever time by any bike at sea level for the 1km Time Trial. Still no anti-doping around so doubt it will stand as a record. #sigh”.