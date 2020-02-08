Aberdeen lightweight boxer Nathan Beattie to fight for PBC Commonwealth title

Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie will fight Ghana’s Michael Ansah for the PBC Commonwealth title next month.

Beattie will face Ansah in a top of the bill clash on Saturday March 21 at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old Aberdonian secured the PBC International and WBU International titles when defeating Ghana’S Tackie Annan last October.

Now he will go up against Annan’s compatriate over 12 rounds in a bid to secure further title success.

Beattie’s manager and trainer Lee McAllister said: “This is a huge fight for Nathan and a massive step for him.

“Nathan’s is looking great ahead of the fight and is determined to add another title to his haul.”

Ansah secured the PBC Commonwealth title last December when defeating Benjamin Lamptey in Ghana. Lamptey refused to come out for the 10th round.

By triumphing in that fight Ansah claimed the vacant Ghanaian national title as well as the PBC Commonwealth belt.

In October last year Ansah faced former WBO world and British champion Terry Flanagan in Belfast. Ansah was disqualified in the fourth round.

The Ghanaian was initially deducted a point in the third round and drew another warning for hitting on the break. Finally in the fourth the referee’s patience ran out and he was disqualified for excessive hitting on the break.

Ansah has also faced Commonwealth (British Empire) lightweight champion Tommy Coyle.

The Ghanaian lost on points to Coyle, who fought for the WBO international title at Madison Square Garden, New York last summer.

Ansah will represent the toughest test of Beattie’s career to date. Boasting a record of 13 wins (nine KO) and four losses Beattie will top the bill on his return to the Northern Hotel.

He defeated Razak Nettey 60-54 on points at the venue last December.

McAllister said: “It was a fantastic night of boxing at the Northern Hotel for Nathan’s last fight and this will be another one.”

Also fighting on the night at the Northern Hotel will be Kenny Allan, Kevin Traynor, Craig Leadbetter and Adam Stewart.

There will also be a PBC Commonwealth title bout between Theophilus Ofei Doodo and Theophilus Tetteh at super welterweight.