Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Aberdeen Grammar’s winless run extends to four games after Musselburgh reverse

By Jack Nixon
04/10/2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.

Aberdeen Grammar’s winless run stretched to four games after they were beaten 40-24 by Musselburgh.

The Rubislaw side contributed to their own downfall, making unforced errors at key moments, leading to six tries being shipped over the afternoon.

The visitors did, however, demonstrate some improvement on last week’s 56-39 drubbing at home by Jed-Forest, scoring four touchdowns of their own.

But they looked vulnerable when seemingly under no pressure, including their reception of the ball at kick off, a point of weakness noted by head coach Ali O’Connor.

He said: “Once again we started poorly, giving away two soft tries through bad reception of kick-off ball, giving us a lot to do at 14-0 down early in the game which is not ideal against a Musselburgh side who take their chances.

“But we battled back, showing a lot of character, claiming a try bonus point for our four tries, but there’s no point in playing for just 60 minutes out of the 80 allocated to us.”

Stand-off Sam Knudson made a huge contribution to the Grammar revival, leading his line with authority and kicking astutely in the difficult conditions.

But the Aberdeen side had no one to match the finishing power of Musselburgh winger Gregor Tait who grabbed four of his team’s touchdowns and with stand-off Danny Owenson kicking five conversions.

After conceding two easy tries to trail 14-0, Grammar then hit a purple patch, scoring three tries, two of which were converted by captain and centre Tom Aplin to take a shock 19-14 lead into the break. The Grammar scorers were second rower Scott Renfrew, Knudson and Aplin.

Aberdeen Grammar vice-captain Tom Aplin.
Tom Aplin was on the scoresheet for the Rubislaw men on Saturday.

Shocked into a reaction in the second half, Musselburgh surged back, adding four more tries, while Grammar were restricted to a lone touchdown, attributed to full back Ross Cameron, leaving O’Connor to reflect on the challenge Hawick will bring at Rubislaw on Saturday.

Orkney earn bragging rights

In Caley Division 1, Orkney and Caithness fought out a fiercely contested derby in which Orkney were the narrow 29-24 winners, taking the islanders to the head of affairs in the top Caley league.

Tied up at 12 points apiece at half time, Orkney took control at wind swept Pickaquoy in the second period to grab a try bonus point, although the visitors fought back to earn two valuable points, one for their four tries, and the other for being within seven points of the home total.

Orkney president Garry Coltherd and his Caithness opposite number Ewan Boyd were agreed it had been a fine advert for the game.

In the only other game played in the division Aberdeen Wanderers lost their unbeaten record at Grangemouth where they were beaten 44-27 by the Stags.

In Caley 2 North, 2nd Highland surged to the top of the league after a narrow 19-10 win at Banff, while in Caley 3 North, 2nd Gordonians made it four wins in a row after beating Aberdeen University 36-5 at Countesswells.

In Caley 4 North, Peterhead, in their first outing of the season, stunned title-chasing Deeside, easing past the Banchory side 19-5 at Catto Park.

 