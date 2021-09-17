Aberdeen Grammar signing Carwyn Walker relishing chance to test himself at Premiership level

New Aberdeen Grammar signing Carwyn Walker feels his switch to Rubislaw has rekindled his love for rugby again.

Walker made the switch from Aberdeen Wanderers this summer, a club where he had been since he was a child.

He was one of several new additions made by head coach Ali O’Connor over the summer, with Walker strengthening Grammar’s forward options.

“I was looking to take a break from rugby but the stars aligned perfectly,” said Walker. “Ali asked me if I wanted to come down and train and see how it went.

“I fell back in love with rugby again. It was a new challenge and something to work towards. I’m really enjoying it again.

“I’d been with Wanderers since I was a schoolkid, a long time. I think it was about time I challenged myself with something new.

“There was a lot of anxiety about making the transition. I was training here for a few weeks before I let the players know.

“I let the players know first and I was really worried but they couldn’t have been more supportive if I asked. They’ve all said it was the right decision and they’re looking forward to coming down for my first home game.”

The move represents a step up for Walker, getting the taste of Premiership rugby for the first time with Grammar.

He has been made to feel welcome at Rubislaw but the challenge now for the second row is to force himself into the starting 15.

Walker added: “It’s the freedom to express myself the way I want to. I like playing hard and I like playing physical. It was a new level I hadn’t experienced before.

“It’s much tougher and harder to put your mark on things but it’s something I’d like to work towards.

“North-east rugby is a tighter community than other parts of Scotland, so it was nice to have some familiar faces to come down to and have a chat, rather than just a brand new team.”

AGR 1st XV suffered defeat on the road at @GlasgowHawks1 in our first league game of the season. Read the @theoffsideline match report here: https://t.co/40T1n3aYY8 — Aberdeen Grammar Rugby (@ABDNRugby) September 12, 2021

After a delayed start to the season, Grammar got their campaign underway last weekend with a 28-8 defeat at Glasgow Hawks.

Walker missed the game due to a niggling back problem but hopes to be ready for Saturday’s trip to Marr.

He added: “As a team we’ve spoken about competing in the Premiership and there’s no reason we can’t be up there with some of the best teams.

“For myself I just want to contribute as positively as possible and help the team towards that.

“When I first came down there was no clear distinction between firsts and seconds and it was crazy to me to think we’ve got so many boys that could pull on a first 15 jersey.”