Aberdeen Grammar see opening Premiership game postponed due to positive Covid cases

By Jamie Durent
02/09/2021, 1:00 pm
Aberdeen Grammar had been due to start their season this weekend.
Aberdeen Grammar will not play their opening Tennent’s Premiership game this weekend after a number of positive Covid cases.

Grammar were due to play Edinburgh Accies at Rubislaw on Saturday but had been in discussions with the Scottish Rugby Union’s championship committee on Thursday with regards to rescheduling the game.

The Covid issues had arisen during midweek testing and means a further delay to their 18-month wait for competitive rugby.

A statement from director of rugby Gordon Thomson indicated a new date for the game would be finalised next week.

He said: “It is with regret that we have to announce the postponement of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen Grammar Rugby and Edinburgh Academical FC scheduled for 3pm on Saturday September 4 2021 at Rubislaw due to a number of positive Covid tests being obtained from Aberdeen Grammar players.

“The club has followed all the reporting protocols regarding track and trace and with the Scottish Rugby Union. The championship committee was convened by the SRU and decided on the grounds of player and public safety the match could not proceed as planned.

“It will be rescheduled at the first available opportunity and the date will be confirmed during the week commencing September 6 2021.”

 