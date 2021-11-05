Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Grammar: No time to despair at Premiership position, says head coach Ali O’Connor

By Jamie Durent
05/11/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor
Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor says no-one is despairing about the situation the club finds itself in at the foot of the Premiership.

Grammar have been beset by injury problems and two Covid-enforced shutdowns this season and are still looking for their first win.

The absentee-list has run into the 20s and even though it has appeared to be easing at times, it remains a challenge for O’Connor to get his strongest side on the park.

They face Edinburgh Accies on Saturday in the first of a double-header against the capital club, in the rearranged game from the opening day. Accies will head to Rubislaw next week.

Drawing on past experience has been helpful for O’Connor and the Grammar squad, as they try to navigate their way out of trouble.

“I don’t know that it’s any different for a coach than it is for a player,” he said. “We all care deeply about the club but we’ve not had the results to show for it.

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
“I remember the first year I came in as head coach, we looked down out with four games to go but won four on the bounce.

“I reminded players of that after the game on Saturday. As long as there’s a chance then we’re still in it.

“They’re a pretty positive group – no-one is in despair. We’re lucky we do benefit from past experience and it’s a case of redoubling our efforts and following the gameplan.

“We’re disappointed with how results have gone and feel like we’ve had a tough rub of the green, with some decisions which have gone against us, injuries and availability.

“We said we needed a good turnout at training and we got that. We’ve tried to put a few things right that went wrong on Saturday.”

The 36-10 loss to Selkirk last weekend was their seventh in a row and brought further injury concerns, with Scott Renfrew, Ben Inglis and Sam Ryan all likely to miss out on Saturday.

Aberdeen Grammar forward Ben Inglis
Mark New and Bryn Perrott, however, are back in training while co-captain Nat Coe is also not far away from making a return.

“We have been able to weather it but we’ve been asking guys to play out of position,” added O’Connor. “If we can get our frontline squad back then competition for places cannot be underestimated. It raises standards and hopefully we can benefit from that.

“I think Accies strengthened during Covid and they have had some good results. They pushed Hawick and competed well down there.

“They’re a tough team at home and it’s like a two-legged affair. It’s nice that the first game is away – we can then learn a bit and have home-advantage in the second game.”