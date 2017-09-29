Aberdeen Grammar hope for boost at home but Shire face testing trip to Lanarkshire

Aberdeen Grammar will seek home comforts tomorrow after their visit to Edinburgh when they shipped eight tries to National League 1 leaders Edinburgh Accies.

For head coach Ali O’Connor there is no question of panic in the Rubislaw ranks.

“We came up against a very good Accies side who cashed in just after half-time, taking the game away from us, which was a pity,” he said.

“Up until then we had been well in contention.

“Tomorrow’s opponents, GHA, will bring a different challenge, but will be nothing like as physical as Accies.

“We will not be making wholesale changes, but will have centres Nat Coe and Nathan Clough back in midfield, allowing Alex Ratcliffe to go back to his favoured position at full-back.”

The forwards will be unchanged for the visit of the Glasgow side who lie third in the division, five points behind Accies.

In the meantime, Aberdeenshire travel to Hamilton for what will almost certainly be a testing afternoon against a Lanarkshire side who put 102 points past the Woodside outfit when the two met on cup business on the first day of the season.

But for head coach Craig Parslow, things are set to change for his winless charges.

He said: “A lot has happened in National League 2 since we last played them, but I am confident we shall see a much better performance from the guys, especially as we have Jason Burton and Will Alton back in the pack.

“The guys are putting in big shifts in training, particularly in the second row. Hopefully it will all start to gel in games.”

Gordonians take the high road to Inverness on National League 3 business, keen to put their first reverse of the season behind them.

Club president Jim Sugden is aware of the challenge unbeaten Highland would bring to the game and said: “This is going to be a big day in the history of Highland who will be playing on their new pitch at Canal Park for the first time.

“But it’s up to us to go up there and spoil their party.

“After losing 49-38 last week to Murrayfield Wanderers at home, we need to regain some pride.”

At the Meadows, Caley 2 North leaders Ellon clash with old rivals Garioch who, like their Aberdeenshire opponents, have started the season with a bang. Unbeaten records will be on the line, but for the opposing coaches, it is just another game.

New Garioch coach Dave Duguid said: “It’s early days in the season.

“Our principal aim is to build on the young players available to us.”

Sam Mountain, the Ellon coach, was equally cautious, but said: “It’s great to have won our first four games, but we’re in it for the long haul. It will, however, be good to meet Garioch again.”