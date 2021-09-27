Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Grammar beaten in high-scoring encounter while Gordonians claim first win

By Jack Nixon
27/09/2021, 6:00 am
German international Matthias Schosser scored a try and was sent off for Aberdeen Grammar.
Aberdeen Grammar face an uphill battle after a 56-39 defeat at home to Jed-Forest who until Saturday had not won a game in the Premiership.

There was just nowhere to hide for the beleaguered Rubislaw side who have conceded 20 tries in three outings, nine of them to Jed who must have been surprised at the ease of the victory.

Jed head coach Scott Tomlinson said:  “Normally this would be a hard place to come but we played well today and with eight players under 19 in the team I am very proud of our achievement.”

Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor said: “It has been a difficult week in which a young player broke his leg in training, plus having to make eight changes for this game.

“Once again we failed to make our tackles and paid the penalty.

“It will be something we will be addressing in training.

“There was a high penalty count against us which did not help.

“I would like to see the video before we meet up again next week. I thought winger  Craig Shepherd had a good game for us.”

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Ali O'Connor.
A red card for Grammar’s German internationalist Matt Schosser, one of the more passionate home players, did not help the cause but came nowhere near to explaining the defensive lapses in the home ranks.

The final outcome was hard to fathom, especially as after half an hour, Grammar were leading 13-5 and seemed more than up to the challenge, only to collapse in the face of some strong purposeful running by the young Jed back division to trail 27-20 at the break.

Despite scoring immediately after half time, the Aberdeen side disappeared from the game, conceding a further four tries and only coming back when it was all but over.

The five home try scorers were Schosser, Nathan Brown, Greg Ryan, Patrick Ritchie and Tom Aplin who also kicked four conversions and two penalties.

Grammar were best served by Schosser until his dismissal, Aplin, Ryan, Matthew Emmison and Shepherd but overall it was a bad day for the Rubislaw side and a painful one for north-east rugby.

O’Connor now has the difficult task of picking up the pieces for the challenge of an away game at Musselburgh on Saturday.

At Countesswells, Gordonians enjoyed their first victory of their campaign in National League 2 against Kirkcaldy, running out convincing 41-21 winners and, with another home game against Hamilton to come on Saturday, they have a great chance to push into the safety of mid-table.

Gordonians captain Danny Osugo contributed two tries.

Club president and forward Matthew Brechin welcomed the comprehensive win and said: “We played well but we left a few tries out there.

“Our rugby was thoughtful and focussed. Captain Danny Usugo lead the way with two fine tries, while I managed to get one of my own. It’s upwards and onwards for us now.”

The three other tries were attributed to Callum Stephen (2) and Finlay Lennox. Alex Fraser kicked four conversions and a penalty.