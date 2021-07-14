Aberdeen golfer David Law takes positives from Scottish Open experience

David Law believes he can take plenty of confidence from a memorable week at the Abrdn Scottish Open.

The Aberdonian was only four shots off the lead going into the final round at Renaissance but a closing round of one-over 72 meant he had to settle for a tied 35th finish.

Law played alongside world number three Justin Thomas and European Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter, a 12-time European Tour winner, in his third round.

Law, who managed to outscore his playing partners by a shot, feels he can take a huge amount of positivity from the event.

He said: “The big difference last week was my putting.

“I putted really well over the first three day but it let me down on the last day, which was unfortunate.

“I still have work to do as my long game wasn’t great but I take it as a positive that I can be up there competing in a world-class field when my game wasn’t firing on all cylinders.

“The putting was a big difference. Over the first three days I think I was second for strokes gained in putting.

“I can take huge confidence from that.

© SNS Group

“If I had maintained that level of putting on the last day I would have probably qualified to play in The Open this week.

“It was a disappointing finish on Sunday but overall it was a really positive week.

“On the Saturday, my main aim was to come out of the round still in a good position going into the Sunday, which I did.

“It was a big draw and playing with those guys can be intimidating.

“Playing with them on a Saturday or Sunday at 8am can be tough but to play with them in front of a big crowd in one of the last groups at the Scottish Open is even more challenging.

“It was a great experience to come through that and play well. It will definitely benefit me to know I can go out in a group like that and manage to focus on my own game and enjoy the round.”

© SNS Group

The Aberdeen golfer hopes to keep the momentum going at this week’s Scottish Par 3 Championship which gets under way today at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Law said: “I have played in this event a couple of times and finished third one year.

“I obviously know the course really well so it’s a fun event.

“I want to build on my form as I have made five cuts in a row on the European Tour and had one top-10 in there.

“I have shown the good stuff is there and now it is about putting it together for all four days.

“Last week gave me the belief that I should be back up there and trying to win again.

“I have technical parts of my game I want to work on and this week will give me the chance to do that in a competitive environment.

“I had a really good week with my coach Alan McCloskey last week and I want to keep that going over the next couple of days.”

Golf Course is looking amazing @PaulLawrieGC ahead of Farmfoods @scottishpar3 @tartanprotour tomorrow & Wednesday. Looking forward to seeing everyone. pic.twitter.com/3z9YMgN8AG — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) July 13, 2021

Host Paul Lawrie, three-time European Tour winner Kenneth Ferrie, Andrew Oldcorn, Chris Doak, Bradley Neil, Greig Hutcheon and Northern Open champion Paul O’Hara are among those teeing up in the 36-hole event.