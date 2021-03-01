Aberdeen fighter Lee McAllister left ‘gutted’ after Ghana bout postponed at last minute

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister was left “devastated” after his scheduled fight in Ghana was cancelled at short notice.

However, he revealed he will now fight next Sunday in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

The 38-year-old was set to face Ghana’s Korley Collison yesterday evening.

McAllister had flown out to another continent in a bid to fight – having had eight bouts cancelled in the UK due to the pandemic. He is undergoing regular Covid-19 tests in Ghana and was tested on leaving the UK and on arrival at Accra.

On the eve of McAllister’s six-round fight, the entire bill was cancelled due to two boxers testing positive for coronavirus.

Aberdeen fighters Kenny Allan and Craig Dick, who jetted out with McAllister, were also set to box on the bill.

McAllister: “We are all devastated and absolutely gutted.

“The two away opponents who came in to fight the two boxers at the top of the bill on the show have tested positive.

“They were then struggling to get quality opponents to come in at such short notice. Rather than have below-par fights, they decided to call the whole show.

“With the two top fights being off, they have cancelled the whole show as they couldn’t get replacements in with the coronavirus tests in time.”

© Supplied by Lee McAllister

McAllister revealed he has now secured a bout next Sunday in Ghana. That will give him extra time to acclimatise to the 30-degree-plus heat.

McAllister said: “We are fighting next Sunday though, so we are looking forward to that.

“Having this weekend’s fights cancelled could work out positively as we have an extra week now to get ready for our fights.

“Sometimes things happen for a reason so this will also give us a chance to get used to the heat. We will use that time to keep ourselves in tip-top shape.”

Former European light-heavyweight champion Danny McIntosh, who McAllister now manages, also flew out to Ghana to fight.