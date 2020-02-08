Aberdeen fighter Darren Traynor looks for return to title picture as he makes boxing comeback

Three-weight Scottish champion Darren Traynor has vowed to return swiftly to the level of fighting for major titles again.

Traynor will tonight mark his ring comeback after 18 months out due to injury frustrations when facing Des Newton.

Aberdonian Traynor, 33, will top the bill at the Double Tree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops Hotel.

It is the first time Traynor has fought since losing to former European champion Juli Giner by unanimous decision in Barcelona in June 2018.

Traynor rose to the level of fighting live on television for the British and WBA International titles and aims to rocket back to

that level.

Traynor said: “I want to get back to the level where I am fighting for big titles. I know I can if I continue to put the hard graft in and have that self-belief.

“It is about keeping in the gym and learning to control my aggression and trying to box a bit more.

“I just need to get a couple of fights under my belt and hopefully I will be back with the big events and keep living the dream.”

Traynor faced James Tennyson for the WBA International featherweight title live on Sky in Belfast on October 2017.

He boxed well in an all-action fight before being stopped in the third.

Northern Sporting Club’s Traynor, who will box at lightweight tonight, also fought Ryan Walsh for the British featherweight title on Sky in April 2016. Traynor lost by technical knock-out in the fifth.

Throughout his career Traynor has suffered only three defeats and each have come to highly-rated, title-holding fighters.

He said: “If I can get back to the level of fighting for those big titles I will be more prepared for the fights this time.

“For the last two Sky Sports fights there was a lot of pressure on me. I was not used to being in the limelight and I was over-thinking what to say in front of the cameras.

“There was pressure on me as I was not used to being on television in front of cameras. I would rather just go in the ring and fight. Next time I will just relax and enjoy it more.”

Traynor is renowned for his combative, all-action approach.

That was shown to dramatic effect in a phenomenal Scottish title defeat of Eddie Doyle in February 2018.

It was one of the fights of the year. However, Traynor admits he has added more patience to his ring craft.

He said: “I am a street kid, a fighter. You can’t tell a fighter how to box at times, but I am learning. Even if I am getting tagged I sit off now and just wait for my opportunity.

“I have a bit more patience instead of going ‘AAAAARRRRGGGGH!’ every time I get hit. No one likes getting hit, even if you are a boxer.

“Like they say, defend yourself at all times. You are not invincible.”

Although Traynor will box at lightweight tonight, he plans to eventually drop down to super featherweight. Traynor has previously won Scottish titles at both divisions.

He said: “ Although I am fighting at lightweight, I will see if I can get back down to nine stone four.

“If I don’t I will just stick to lightweight. I just want to prove to everyone that I am back.”