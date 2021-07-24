Aberdeen boxing event to raise funds for mental health charity

A boxing event will take place in Aberdeen this evening to help raise funds for a local mental health charity.

The Fundamental Boxing show will take place in front of 120 spectators at the Best Western Hotel on Lang Stracht.

The card will feature a mixture of novice and experienced fighters with the event helping raise funds and awareness for Mental Health Aberdeen.

Organisers Nicky Adams and Liam Todd admitted it has been a challenge to organise the event.

Adams said: “It has been nine long and extremely difficult weeks but we have worked tirelessly to put on the best show we can.

“We are thankful to Mental Health Aberdeen for allowing us to help them and raise awareness to an ever-growing and ever-present problem.

“We are looking to put on another show by the end of the year once restrictions are lifted and we’re confident we can knock it out of the park.”

Mental Health Aberdeen is a local charity that provides counselling and information to adults and young people experiencing difficulties with their mental health and wellbeing.

For more details about the show visit the Fundamental Boxing Facebook page.