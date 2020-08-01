Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie’s bout called off after further mishap sees opponent forced into self-isolation

Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie’s televised home clash scheduled for tonight has been cancelled after replacement opponent Julian Bendana was told to self-isolate for 14 days.

His original opponent, Nicaraguan Milton Arauz, had suffered a broken hand.

Bendana jetted into Scotland on Thursday – only to be told to quarantine himself for two weeks.

The live televised bill from the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen was scrapped and rescheduled for August 15.

However, Beattie is not available due to a pre-booked holiday, flying out 24 hours after the original scheduled fight.

Former two-weight WBU and two-weight Commonwealth champion Lee McAllister will step in to headline the August 15 card.

McAllister will face Spain-based Nicaraguan Edwin Palacios with Beattie expected to box on September 5.

PBC and WBU International lightweight champion Beattie (10-4-0), said: “It is frustrating as my opponent broke his hand in training.

“We had a replacement opponent there in case anything happened, but he is now unavailable.

“The fight was rescheduled for August 15, but I have a holiday in Greece booked.”

Beattie was set to fight live on Fite TV in the second instalment of the Let Battle Commence 10-night series of boxing behind closed doors.

Scottish boxing legend Scott Harrison made a winning return to the ring after a seven-year absence at the opening event.

Beattie said: “I was bang on weight and being furloughed I was able to train full-time as a boxer. I trained for a full 12 weeks solid and got into not bad nick.

“I will just keep training hard to ensure I am ready for the rescheduled fight.”

The cancellation of tonight’s clash with Arauz is the latest blow for Beattie.

The 30-year-old was scheduled to face Ghana’s Michael Ansah for the PBC Commonwealth title at the Northern Hotel on March 21.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of that clash just days before the biggest fight of Beattie’s career.

Beattie is just glad boxing is back after fears the sport would be shut down until next year due to the pandemic.

He said: “After my Commonwealth title fight was postponed Lee (McAllister, manager and trainer) told me that boxing probably wouldn’t go ahead again this year.

“That it would probably be into February or March next year.”