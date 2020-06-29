Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie set for televised return to the ring in August

Aberdeen lightweight Nathan Beattie will box for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown when headlining a televised event in the city.

Beattie will top a five-fight bill behind closed doors against a yet-to-be-named opponent at the Northern Hotel on August 1.

WBU and PBC International champion Beattie will fight for the first time since defeating Razak Nettley 60-54 at the Northern Hotel last December.

Beattie had been scheduled to face Ishmael Aryeetey at the same venue on March 21 but that fight was cancelled.

Aberdonian Beattie’s clash, which will be broadcast live on Fite TV, will top the second night of a 10-event Let Battle Commence schedule that will run until December.

The first three events of the 10-date run, promoted by former two-weight WBU and two-weight Commonwealth champion Lee McAllister, will be held at the Northern Hotel.

Each of the first three events is restricted to five contests and a maximum of six rounds per contest in order to comply with government guidelines.

Once the restrictions on spectators are lifted the series will feature more contests as well as championship bouts and go on the road throughout Britain.

Future events will be held in London, Liverpool, Barrow-in-Furness and Derby before returning to Aberdeen for the series final on December 5.

Aberdeen heavyweight Craig Dick will make his professional debut against British-based Lithuanian Tomas Vaicickas (1-2-0) on the undercard of Beattie’s bout.

Former WBO world featherweight champion Scott Harrison, 42, will headline the opening night of the 10-event Let Battle Commence schedule at the Northern Hotel on Saturday July 18.

Scottish ring legend Harrison will face PBC international champion Paul Peers.

Harrison has not fought for seven years, with his last bout ending in a unanimous decision loss to Liam Walsh in a WBO European title clash in April 2013.

Harrison’s ring return will be broadcast live on Fite TV (worldwide) as well as on a delayed broadcast in the UK 10 days later on Sports Channel Network (SCN).

On the Harrison undercard Aberdeen’s Liam Allan will make his professional debut against Southend’s Daniel Ballard.

Testing for Covid-19 will be mandatory for anyone in attendance at the no-spectator events and each boxer will be required to wear a surgical mask which can only be removed on entering the ring. The referee and those at ringside must wear a mask too.

In the third event, also at the Northern Hotel, Lee McAllister will headline against a yet-to-be-named foe on August 15.