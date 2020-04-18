A virtual win boost but Brian misses real thing

Scotland international Fiona Brian was happy but frustrated after leading Metro Aberdeen to top spot in the scottishathletics virtual road relay competition.

With all races having been cancelled for the foreseeable future, the governing body launched its own virtual event.

The senior six-person relay comprised three legs of 5K and three of 10K.

Runs had be done solo, starting from or close to each athlete’s home.

Routes which were significantly downhill weren’t allowed.

All the individual performances had to be recorded on GPS devices. These were then aggregated to produce a ranking list of teams.

Metro came out top in the women’s contest with Brian posting the fastest individual 10K time of 34min 7sec, which is the quickest she has run for this distance.

She said: “I feel I’m in great shape, which is good, but it’s also frustrating as there are no races coming up any time soon.

“I know that getting a personal best time doesn’t count, but I guess I can take some confidence from it.

“I treated it like a proper race and decided I’d run as hard as possible to test myself.

“I used a route near my house but it involved doing almost 10 laps of a loop, so it was quite tough mentally.

“I feel it was an honest enough effort.”

Brian was joined in the Metro squad by Kerry Prise (37:31) and Debbie Greig (37:44) on the 10K legs while Ginie Barrand (16:58), Nicola Gauld (18:43) and Claire Bruce (19:10) were on the 5K stages, giving the side a total time of 2:44:13.

Inverness Harriers finished second in 2:47:29 with Fife AC third in 2:47:59.

Barrand’s time was the second best for 5K behind Fife’s Scotland international Steph Pennycook who clocked 16:33.

Brian enjoyed being part of the virtual relay and believes it helped boost club morale.

She said: “Personally, I like racing so it gave me a bit of a focus.

“It was also good to build some team spirit, reach out to others in the club and keep them involved at this difficult time when we are not allowed to meet up.

“It has been difficult recently to keep motivated so these virtual races give us all a bit of focus.

“Being part of a team also made each of us work a bit harder on our respective runs.

“If I was just going out to do a hard run on my own it might have been easy to slack off at some point.

“But when you are doing it as part of a team there’s an extra incentive to keep going.

“The runs were all done in different places with Ginie doing her’s close to her home in Banchory while Kerry ran in Rotterdam where she is based at the moment.”

Metro Aberdeen finished sixth in the men’s virtual relay with Tom Brian (15:41), David Jamieson (16:35) and Kenny Garden (16:45) running the 5K legs.

Kyle Greig (32:58), James Adamson (34:08) and Tom Doney (34:23) covered the 10K stages for a total time of 2:30:30.

Corstorphine AAC topped the charts with 2:20:14.

The next scottishathletics virtual event is to be held over the weekend of Friday April 24 to Monday April 27.

Athletes have to record how far they have run in 15mins over courses which must start and finish at the same place.