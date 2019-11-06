10 years since Aberdeen sporting legend Fachie’s first World gold in pictures

Aberdeen para-cycling icon Neil Fachie is today celebrating 10 years since his first Para-cycling Track World Championships victory.

The 35-year-old fired off a tweet this morning to mark the occasion:

A decade ago today I became a World Champion in cycling, just over a year after being kicked off the British Athletics team. The following day @BarneyStorey and I took our second gold and second world record. Setbacks can be the spark that instigate something better and better. pic.twitter.com/xGh5C5VtQM — Neil Fachie MBE (@neilfachie) November 6, 2019

Fachie, who was born with Retinitis Pigmentosa and has competed in the Tandem B classification since making the switch from sprinting, won his first two golds (kilo and sprint) at the Worlds in Manchester in 2009.

Since then, he has stood atop the World podium 12 times – in Montichiari, Aguascalientes, Apeldoorn, Montichiari again and Rio de Janeiro.

Fachie also powered to kilo gold at the London Paralympics in 2012, as well as double Commonwealth gold at Glasgow 2014.

After taking silver at the Rio Paralympics in 2014, Fachie roared back and – alongside his continued success at the Worlds – retained his Commonwealth titles in Gold Coast, Australia.

His pilots along the way have been Barney Storey, Craig MacLean, Pete Mitchell and Mark Rotherham.