10 years since Aberdeen sporting legend Fachie’s first World gold in pictures

by Ryan Cryle
06/11/2019, 1:05 pm
Great Britain's Neil Fachie (right) and Richard Storey celebrate winning the Mens B 1,000m Time Trial during the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships at the Manchester Velodrome in 2009.
Fachie winning with Pete Mitchell in Aguascalientes.
Mitchell and Fachie with gold medals.
Racing in Apeldoorn
Mitchell and Fachie after one of their wins in the Netherlands.
Fachie racing at the Rio Paralympics.
Netherland's Tristan Bangma (centre right) with pilot Teun Mulder pose with their gold medals from the Men's B 100m Time Trial along side silver medallists Great Britain's Neil Fachie (left) and guide Peter Mitchell and Bronze medallist Kai Kruse (right) and guide Stefan Nimke during the fourth day of the 2016 Rio Paralympics.
Neil Fachie (left) and Barney Storey pose for a picture as they take part in a parade through London, celebrating Britain's Olympic and Paralympic sporting heroes.
A stamp produced after Fachie's Paralympics win.
Winning gold with Barney Storey at London 2012.
Celebrating one of his wins at Glasgow 2014.
Crossing the line in the Glasgow 2014 sprint final.
Fachie and Matt Rotherham after one of their wins at the Worlds in Rio. Image by SWpix.com
Fachie and Rotherham with their Gold Coast Commonwealth Games haul.
An arty image captured as Fachie and Rotherham competed in Gold Coast.
Neil Fachie (right) and the pilot Peter Mitchell shows their gold medals during day two of the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships at the Aguascalientes Bicentenary Velodrome, Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Aberdeen para-cycling icon Neil Fachie is today celebrating 10 years since his first Para-cycling Track World Championships victory.

The 35-year-old fired off a tweet this morning to mark the occasion:

Fachie, who was born with Retinitis Pigmentosa and has competed in the Tandem B classification since making the switch from sprinting, won his first two golds (kilo and sprint) at the Worlds in Manchester in 2009.

Since then, he has stood atop the World podium 12 times – in Montichiari, Aguascalientes, Apeldoorn, Montichiari again and Rio de Janeiro.

Fachie also powered to kilo gold at the London Paralympics in 2012, as well as double Commonwealth gold at Glasgow 2014.

After taking silver at the Rio Paralympics in 2014, Fachie roared back and – alongside his continued success at the Worlds – retained his Commonwealth titles in Gold Coast, Australia.

His pilots along the way have been Barney Storey, Craig MacLean, Pete Mitchell and Mark Rotherham.

 

