Lawrie delighted by home win at Scottish Seniors Open

Paul Lawrie woke up with more than 30,000 reasons to smile today after lifting the £250,000 Scottish Seniors Open title on his debut at Craigielaw.

The Aberdonian carded rounds of 68, 72 and 71 for a three-round aggregate of two-under-par 211 to take the winning £37,500 cheque back to the Granite City.

Former Open champion Lawrie finished two shots ahead of England’s Peter Baker and second-round leader Peter Fowler after playing the East Lothian course for the first time this week.

After battling injury last season and having turned 50 on January 1, Lawrie was delighted to clinch an inaugural win on the over-50s circuit, especially on home soil.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Scotland and that is my fourth win in my home country and I’m very proud of that,” he said.

“A lot of the players struggle to play in their own country with expectations on them, but I’ve always felt comfortable playing in front of Scottish people.

“Peter Baker did a top effort to get in the house at level par, so my job was to get in at one under par, that was the only job I was thinking about and I managed to finish one better than that.”