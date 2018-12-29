Let’s put Celts loss behind us and get back on the Ball at Livingston

Dons ace Dom Ball believes they can get even better during the second half of the season.

But first he wants to end 2018 on a high with a win against Livingston.

Aberdeen finish the year at the Tony Macaroni Arena today ahead of the Premiership’s winter shutdown in January.

The Reds are looking for a return to winning ways this afternoon after being pipped 4-3 by Celtic in a thriller at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

Victory against Livi, who are seventh in the Premiership, would see them finish the year with 39 points from 21 matches.

Ball, who is on a season-long loan in the Granite City from English Championship team Rotherham United, believes that would be a good total.

But the 23-year-old reckons Aberdeen can improve in the second half of the campaign and said: “We still have a young side here and with the squad of players we’ve got we are only going to get better.

“We’ve won seven of the last 10 games in a run that includes the League Cup final.

“We have been very good in this run and it has been a good end to the year for us.

“We have a good base from that to take into the new year and hopefully we can finish off by going to Livi and getting three points.

“By the time we come back we will have players like Mikey Devlin and Gary Mackay-Steven back.

“That makes us stronger without even considering people coming in during the January transfer window.

“That is a very strong squad and when we’ve got everyone fit there is good competition for places.

“Even without bringing anyone in it is a very good squad to have for the second half of the season.”

Ball was frustrated by the Dons’ Boxing Day loss to the Premiership champions and leaders.

It brought a run of four successive wins to an end and it was the third time this season Celtic have beaten Aberdeen by a single goal.

On September 29 the Hoops won 1-0 at Parkhead, before achieving the same scoreline on December 2 in the League Cup final at Hampden and then winning 4-3 at Pittodrie three days ago.

Ball is annoyed that the Reds have run Celtic close but come out on the wrong end of the result on three occasions.

He added: “It was very disappointing because it is the third time this season where we have lost by a goal.

“We all still feel like we can get a result against Celtic.

“We don’t feel like there is much difference between the teams, except that they have just edged us out.

“It’s very frustrating for our whole team.

“If you look back I think up until the 82nd minute when we got the equaliser to make it 2-2 we had been really good.

“We have been like that in the three games we’ve played against them this season.

“But at the end of the day they have gone away with another three points.

“That means there is work to be done by us to stop that.

“I think it comes down to concentration because the last two goals killed us late in the game.

“That comes down to the defence – and as a defence we have been very good for most of the season.

“But against Celtic for the third goal there was maybe a little bit of a lack of concentration and also a bit of luck with how it fell for them.”

Ball was drafted in to start for the first time in four games against Celtic. Initially he lined up in central midfield before boss Derek McInnes made a tactical switch.

He was moved to centre-back and tasked with man-marking former Dons loanee Ryan Christie, who was operating as a false nine for Celtic in attack.

Ball admitted it was a difficult assignment but believes he was up to the job.

He said: “To be honest it was quite tough for me. I hadn’t played for four games so going into it was quite physically demanding.

“Ryan Christie is quite a busy player and just seemed to keep running about.

“But I thought I dealt with him well – it’s always hard when you are getting moved up into different positions.

“If you are not getting a certain run of games it can be tough – but that’s the job and I’ve got to do it.”