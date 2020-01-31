James Wilson lifts lid on why he left Aberdeen for League Two Salford City

Striker James Wilson insists he left Aberdeen for English lower league Salford City because he wasn’t going to get game time at Pittodrie.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United attacker has exited the Dons and signed an 18 month contract at the League Two outfit.

Wilson made 22 starts for Aberdeen with 26 appearances from the bench, scoring four goals.

He last featured for the Dons when coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Hearts in the final match before the Premiership winter break.

Having been on loan last season from the Old Trafford club Wilson was secured on a two year permanent deal last summer when his deal with the Premier League giants expired.

However he failed to make an impact at Aberdeen and has switched to Salford City in a bid to get regular game time and score goals.

Talking to the Salford City official website, Wilson said: “I wasn’t going to get the game time at Aberdeen that I wanted or needed.

“It is a good move for me to come here to try and play some football.

“I want to get back to scoring goals which I have not done for the last few years as prolifically as I would want.

“This is a good opportunity to play, score goals and hopefully do well for the team.”

Wilson was once rated one of the hottest young prospects in the English top flight and scored twice for Manchester United on his first team debut.

However injury set-backs derailed his career and he spent loan spells at Brighton, Derby County and Sheffield United.

There is a strong Manchester United link at Salford City as the ambitious club are backed by the ‘Class of 92’ stars Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville.

Wilson said: “I am up for the challenge and I am quite versatile. I will give it my best shot which is all I can do.

“It is a good opportunity to be back and closer to home than some of the clubs I have been to.

“The club has great potential and hopefully we can go from stride to stride this season and next season.

“I feel like I am a good character as well and have grown in character over the last few years.

“I can be a good person to have around the dressing room.”