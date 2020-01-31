James Wilson leaves Aberdeen for Salford City on 18 month deal

Former Manchester United striker James Wilson has left Aberdeen and signed an 18 month contract with League Two Salford City.

The 24-year-old had 18 months left of his Pittodrie contract having signed a two year deal last summer.

Former England U21 international Wilson had spent the previous season on loan at Pittodrie from the Old Trafford side.

Wilson made 22 starts for the Dons with 26 appearances from the bench, scoring four times.

He has not featured since coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Hearts in the final game before the Scottish Premiership winter break.

Wilson will team up with former Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney, who left Pittodrie for Salford City in summer 2018.

Wilson is the second player to leave Aberdeen today following confirmation defender Zak Vyner has had his season long loan deal cut short to return to parent club Bristol City.

Vyner suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 1-1 draw with Hearts.

Midfielder Stephen Gleeson, who has played just one minute this season, is also expected to leave before the window closes at midnight tonight.

It is expected Aberdeen will have to pay up the final five months of the Republic of Ireland international midfielder’s contract.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes to bring in at least one new signing before the window closes, with a striker top of his agenda.

Aberdeen are tracking Ross County striker Ross Stewart who is also being tracked by Hibs and a number of English lower league clubs.

However it would take a sizeable six figure sum to land the striker.