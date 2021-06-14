Sport In pictures: Scotland Vs. Czech Republic By Jamie Ross 14/06/2021, 3:56 pm Updated: 14/06/2021, 4:10 pm © SNS Group Dejected Scotland boss Steve Clarke walks away after the Euro 2020 defeat to Czech Republic Pictures from Scotland’s opening game of the Euro 2020 campaign. Steve Clarke’s men took on Czech Republic at Hampden Park, in what was Scotland’s first game at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. Scotland players line up ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture by PA. Scotland’s line up against Czech Republic. Picture by SNS. Ryan Christie (left) and Jack Hendry get ready for the game. Picture by SNS. Captain Andy Robertson pumps up his team ahead of kick-off. Picture by SNS. Scotland’s Stephen O’Donnell (R) closes down Czech Republic’s Jan Boril in the Euro 2020 clash at Hampden. Picture by SNS. An early chance by John McGinn against Czech Republic. Picture by SNS. Scotland’s Ryan Christie (left) competes with Czech Republic’s Ondrej Celustka. Picture by SNS. Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick makes it 1-0. Picture by SNS. Patrik Schick celebrates his goal. Picture by SNS. Czech Republic celebrate the opening goal of their Euro 2020 campaign at Hampden. Picture by SNS. Patrick Schick makes it 2-0 from long range. Picture by SNS. David Marshall (pictured) is beaten by the strike. Picture by SNS. Patrik Schick (L) celebrates his and Czech Republic’s second goal. Picture by SNS. Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik claws the ball away under pressure from Lyndon Dykes. Picture by SNS. Lyndon Dykes (R) has another effort saved by Tomas Vaclik. Picture by SNS. Scott McTominay (R) goes down in the box under a challenge from Czech Republic’s Jan Boril. Picture by SNS. Jack Hendry is left dejected after Scotland lose 2-0. Picture by SNS. Grant Hanley (L) and David Marshall discuss the game at full-time. Picture by SNS. Andy Robertson leaves the pitch following the defeat. Picture by SNS. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe