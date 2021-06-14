Sport / Football / Scottish Football In pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euros opener against the Czech Republic. By Mark Asquith 14/06/2021, 4:00 pm Updated: 14/06/2021, 5:00 pm Fans on Belmont Street. Fans gathered in pubs and schools around the country today to watch Scotland’s opening match of the Euros against the Czech Republic. Youngsters at Hazlehead Acdemy cheering on Scotland and former pupil Stuart Armstrong Scotland’s midfielder in their match against Czech Republic. Picture by Kath Flannery/ DCT Media. Youngsters at Hazlehead Acdemy cheering on Scotland and former pupil Stuart Armstrong Scotland’s midfielder in their match against Czech Republic. Picture by Kath Flannery/ DCT Media. Scotland fans on Belmont Street. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media. Scotland fans get ready for the game in Aberdeen city centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media. Stephen Murray and Doug Cumming in Aberdeen city centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media. Callum Ewen and Jamie Michie get ready for the game. Picture by Kenny Elrick/ DCT Media. Fans in Moray take to the street for Scotland’s first game of the Euros. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DCT Media. A fan in the Drummond Bar, Aberdeen, watches on as Scotland takes to the field. Picture by Paul Glendell/ DCT Media. Jake Robertson, 16, pipes at the start of the Scotland game at The Old Schoolhouse, Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media. Jonny Marples gets ready to watch the game at The Old Schoolhouse, Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media. Scotland fans settle in at Siberia, Aberdeen, for the game. Picture by Chris Sumner/ DCT Media. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe