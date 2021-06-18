Sport In pictures: England Vs. Scotland By Jamie Ross 18/06/2021, 9:53 pm Updated: 18/06/2021, 10:07 pm © PA Lyndon Dykes holds off Kalvin Phillips. Picture by PA. It was a night to remember at Wembley as Steve Clarke’s men took on England in their second Euro 2020 outing. A draw means it’s all to play for going into Tuesday’s game against Croatia. England and Scotland players take a knee ahead of the game. Picture by PA. John Stones hits the post early in the first half. Picture by SNS. Harry Kane misses with a diving header during the first-half. Picture by SNS. Another angle on Harry Kane’s diving header in the first half. Picture by AP. Scotland’s Billy Gilmour and England’s Raheem Sterling battle for the ball. Picture by PA. Che Adams heads the ball wide following a Jordan Pickford save. Picture by Shutterstock. Mason Mount of England marking Kieran Tierney. Picture by Shutterstock. John McGinn is booked by referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz in the second half. Picture by SNS. Phil Foden of England surrounded by Scotland players. Picture by Shutterstock. Lyndon Dykes fires a shot on goal in the second half. Picture by Shutterstock. Reece James clears the line following Lyndon Dykes’ effort on goal. Picture by SNS. Grant Hanley watches on as Tyrone Mings attempts the acrobatic. Picture by AP. Jack Grealish is chased down by Stephen O’Donnell, Billy Gilmour and Ché Adams of Scotland. Picture by Shutterstock. Scotland debutant Billy Gilmour applauds as he leaves the pitch. Picture by SNS. Che Adams misses the target in the second half. Picture by AP. Raheem Sterling gestures to Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz appealing for a penalty. Picture by AP. A late goal mouth scramble was the last chance for either side. Picture by PA. Scotland players embrace at the close of the game. Picture by PA. Callum McGregor applauds the fans at full-time. Picture by SNS. Che Adams leaves the pitch at full-time. Picture by SNS. Lyndon Dykes celebrates with the fans at full-time. Picture by SNS. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe