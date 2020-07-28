In-form Gemma Dryburgh handed late invite to ASI Ladies Scottish Open

Gemma Dryburgh has landed one of the final spots in next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

The Aberdonian has received one of the final two invites for the event, which is taking place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from August 13 to 16. The event is taking place without spectators.

Dryburgh is Scotland’s highest ranked player at No. 227 on the Rolex Rankings and will head into the event in form following back-to-back wins on the Rose Ladies Series.

She said: “Huge thanks to Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland for giving me this opportunity.

“I would have hated not being able to play in what is one of my favourite events of the year, especially when I have been playing so well lately. I

“I know that Aberdeen Standard Investments, Visit Scotland and IMG have had to work really hard to put all the health and safety protocols in place to ensure the tournament can go ahead and we are all very grateful and excited to get back to The Renaissance Club.”

Georgia Oboh, the first Nigerian golfer to win her card on the LET, was also selected for a tournament invite by Aberdeen Standard Investments.

She said: “I have been working very hard to be ready to play amongst so many of the world’s best players and I think it will give me invaluable experience as I work towards achieving my dream of being the first Nigerian to win on the professional golf circuit.”

The other two tournament invitations were awarded last week to Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, the AIG Women’s Open’s defending champion, and Scotland’s Catriona Matthew, a two-time winner of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open in 2011 and 2013 and a Women’s British Open winner in 2009.

Jill Maxwell, head of brand activation at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said: “We are thrilled to welcome both Gemma and Georgia into the Ladies Scottish Open field.

“Gemma has been in great form of late and inviting Georgia as one of the highest ranked African golfers helps to provide an opportunity for the development of talent. As a global sponsor, we want to use our platform to ensure that golf, as a sport, is increasingly accessible to everyone.

“Both Gemma and Georgia are great role models, paving the way for others from all backgrounds to achieve their dreams too.”

Ellon’s Michele Thomson is also in the field with Carly Booth, Kelsey Macdonald, Kylie Henry and Alison Muirhead making up the seven-strong Scottish contingent.