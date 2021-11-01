‘I’m someone who does enjoy my own company every now and again’ – Scotland seamer Brad Wheal on life in a bubble at the T20 World Cup

The Scotland cricket team have had to get used to hotel life over the last six weeks.

The nature of international competition at the moment, not just with cricket but with most sports, is that bubble environments have become common in a bid to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Scotland have been out in the Middle East since the end of September, having played a tri-series tournament in Oman before the warm-up games for the T20 World Cup in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.