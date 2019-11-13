Silverware has to be target for Aberdeen Lynx says Durkacz

Aberdeen Lynx player Jack Durkacz says the aim has to be silverware after another win.

The Granite City team earned double points on Saturday from their 6-0 win over Belfast Giants, as the Northern Irish side are not playing Scottish National League (SNL) home games this term.

Durkacz thinks the victory, their second on the spin, has coincided with some of the best play of his time at the club.

He said: “The team have been playing some of the best hockey since I have been here, but there are still moments where we switch off or take a while to get into games.

“If we can eliminate this, we can compete with any team in the league.

“I think we need to pick up some silverware this season whether that be the league, Stuart Robertson Cup or Scottish Cup.

“The league is closer than ever and anyone can beat anyone. So now is the time, really.

“Giving our fans a final to come watch at the play-off weekend would be great also.”

The Lynx are sitting third in the SNL table after two wins from their first four matches.

The sides above them are Solway Sharks – who at nine games to this point have played a lot more league hockey than any other team – and Dundee Tigers, who the Lynx play in Aberdeen a week on Saturday.

They’ll be confident of another result, with two Stuart Robertson Cup victories and one SNL win over the visitors this term.

Durkacz knows the game is a “must win”.

He said: “We have played a lot of close games with the tigers this year.

“They have strengthened their roster over the summer and with the results they have been getting, it has showed.

“Home games especially this year are a must win so we can’t be giving up to teams who we have shown we are able to beat.

“The Tigers will be looking to get one over on us, so we can’t go into this game with cockiness. It is going to be a hard game and everyone needs to be up for it.”

Against Belfast, back in the league this year for the first time in several campaigns, Durkacz thinks there was an element of “feeling them out” before the Lynx found their rhythm.

One thing which has boosted Aberdeen is the growing support base who ensure the Linx Ice Arena is packed out for every home game.

The player added: “We are all very lucky to have the fans in Aberdeen and the more people coming down only gives us more drive at games.

“I’m not sure if it is word of mouth or what but hopefully the support continues to grow.

“Hopefully we can keep improving and put a product out on the ice that people will want to come down and watch.”