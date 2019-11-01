Ice hockey: Reynolds to lead Aberdeen Lynx at home after weeks away

Head coach Owen Reynolds is looking forward to home comforts after the Aberdeen Lynx closed out a run of four away games on the spin with a tight loss.

The Lynx went down 3-2 to Paisley Pirates at Braehead on Scottish National League (SNL) business.

Reynolds’ team haven’t had a home game since they met Dundee Tigers in the Stuart Robertson Cup on September 28.

The coach is now looking to build momentum in a run of Granite City SNL matches against North Ayr Wild (tomorrow night), Belfast Giants, the Tigers and Kirkcaldy Kestrels.

On their performance against the Pirates, which sees them go into the Wild clash with one win and two losses from three outings so far, he said: “We can consider ourselves a bit unlucky not to take something from the away trip to Paisley.

“Braehead is always a tough place to play and the Pirates are a well-organised, hard-working team.

“The game was played at a high tempo so it was important we matched their work rate and kept things close. But we can’t really complain too much about the 3-2 loss.

“We were without a couple of our recognised goal scorers, missed a few chances which on another day might have gone in and didn’t capitalise on our power play opportunities.

“But Jack Durkacz really stepped up to the plate and put in a man-of-the-match performance with his two goals.

“The match against the Pirates signalled the end to four games on the road and we can now look forward to our next four games all at home starting tomorrow.”

While Paisley are second in the league behind runaway leaders Solway Sharks – who’ve played four matches more than any other side – North Ayr have the same record as the Lynx to this point.

Reynolds, who thinks it’s going to be another close call, added: “The Wild will be making the long trip up north with a point to prove, so we’ll need to make sure we’re ready for them.

“They’ve had mixed results so far this season, so it’s hard to gauge what to expect.

“There hasn’t been much between ourselves and Wild over the last few seasons, so we won’t be taking anything for granted.

“I think the main thing for us will be to focus on how we play, what’s been working and to eliminate the errors that have at times proved costly.

“I’m sure the boys will be looking forward to being back on home ice after spending October on the road. Hopefully we can string a few wins together with the home crowd behind us.”