Reynolds calling for calmer Aberdeen Lynx ahead of Paisley Pirates SNL clash

The Aberdeen Lynx will need to work on their composure, head coach Owen Reynolds believes.

A tense win over Dundee Tigers in the Scottish National League saw a penalty shoot-out decide it after the Granite City outfit squandered a commanding 3-0 lead.

Goals from Fraser MacEachran, Jack Durkacz and a penalty shot from Christian Johnson put Reynolds’ team in control at the Dundee Ice Arena.

But they allowed the Tigers to fight back, with the game eventually finishing tied at 3-3.

The Lynx held their nerve in the subsequent shoot-out, after there was nothing to separate the sides in overtime.

Penalty shots from Jordan Leyden and Christian Johnson were enough to seal the win.

When the sides met in the SRC North Conference last month, the Lynx ran out 9-5 winners.

Reynolds, pictured, said: “The Tigers are much improved this season and iced a very strong squad so we knew we were in for a tough game.

“I think we became a little too loose and lost our composure after Christian Johnson’s penalty shot gave us the 3-0 advantage.

“There was far too much time left in the game to be taking our foot off the gas and all credit to Tigers – they battled their way back to tie things up at 3-3.”

He added: “We made hard work for ourselves when we didn’t need to.

“We scored two well-crafted goals and a beautifully-executed penalty shot, but we gifted the Tigers two of their goals and switched off for another.”

The result was the Lynx’s first league win of the season, after being beaten by the Solway Sharks in September.

Reynolds acknowledged there was plenty to work on ahead of Saturday’s trip to last season’s play-off champions, the Paisley Pirates. But he insisted there was also much to be positive about.

“We know we played well and what we have to fix,” he said.

“So it gives us something to build on as we prepare for our away fixture against the Pirates this Saturday.”

The Paisley outfit will be full of confidence after comprehensively beating the Kirkcaldy Kestrels 6-3 last weekend.

Reynolds also spoke about the new overtime rules introduced this season, rules designed to make sure each SNL match produces a winner.

He said: “It certainly made for an exciting end to the game as both teams pushed for a winner and for the first time we saw the introduction of the new 3v3 overtime and shoot-out rule in a regular-season game.

“We came close to grabbing the winner a couple of times in overtime but the game was eventually decided in the shoot-out.”